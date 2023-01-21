Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"

Call for Entries Deadline Extended
Gordon Parks "From the Heart" Photo Contest
The Valley Photo Center will celebrate Black History Month in February, 2023 with a tribute to Gordon Parks. As part of the celebration we'll be displaying photographs inspired by Gordon Parks in a special juried photo contest exhibit. Deadline for on line entries is now January 27, 2023 so enter now.
Gordon Parks once said, "I feel it is the heart, not the eye, that should determine the intent of the photograph. What the eye sees is its own, What the heart can perceive is a very different matter." The theme for this contest is "photographs that your heart told you to make". You can enter any photographs you make that you feel that were made that that you felt passionate about when you made them.
You can submit digitally. Once they are judged a 20x30 print will be made for the gallery show from the top 19 images. Gift Certificate Prizes will go to 1st - 3rd place entries.
Rules:
- Fill out the entry form at https://thevalleyphotocenter.yolasite.com/Gordon-Parks-Celebration.php
. You'll be sent an invoice to pay the entry fee (first entry free for members and Students). Instructions how to upload files will be emailed after you pay the invoice. To enter more that four images use another form.
- There will be a $10.00 entry fee per entry for non members.
- The first entry by members is FREE, each additional entry will be $10.00. (You can join the VPC for $25.00, $40.00 for a family CLICK HERE). Student Membership is FREE
- Prizes will be a $75.00 Hunt Photo and Video gift certificate for the best image, $50.00 for 2nd place, and $25.00 for third place as well as honorable mention ribbons.
- The judges will select 19 images that we'll make 20x30 prints from for display in the exhibit.*
- Images not selected for printing will be displayed digitally in the gallery and on the VPC website.
- The Deadline for Submissions is January 16, 2022
