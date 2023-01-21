Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"

Call for Entries Deadline Extended

Gordon Parks "From the Heart" Photo Contest

The Valley Photo Center will celebrate Black History Month in February, 2023 with a tribute to Gordon Parks. As part of the celebration we'll be displaying photographs inspired by Gordon Parks in a special juried photo contest exhibit. Deadline for on line entries is now January 27, 2023 so enter now.



Gordon Parks once said, "I feel it is the heart, not the eye, that should determine the intent of the photograph. What the eye sees is its own, What the heart can perceive is a very different matter." The theme for this contest is "photographs that your heart told you to make". You can enter any photographs you make that you feel that were made that that you felt passionate about when you made them.



You can submit digitally. Once they are judged a 20x30 print will be made for the gallery show from the top 19 images. Gift Certificate Prizes will go to 1st - 3rd place entries.



Rules:



Fill out the entry form at https://thevalleyphotocenter.yolasite.com/Gordon-Parks-Celebration.php

. You'll be sent an invoice to pay the entry fee (first entry free for members and Students). Instructions how to upload files will be emailed after you pay the invoice. To enter more that four images use another form.