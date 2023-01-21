Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo Center

Springfield MA – February is Black History Month and what better way to celebrate it than dedicating an exhibit and activities to Gordon Parks. The Valley Photo Center located on the upper level of Tower Square, 1500 Main St., in Springfield, Mass. will have a photo exhibit all month and a reception and special lecture on Sunday, February 19th from 2:00 to 5:00 PM about Gordon Parks by the director of the Gordon Parks Museum in Fort Scott, Kansas, Parks’ home town. It’s all free, but pre-registration at Valleyphotocenter.com is recommended.

The Valley Photo Center in Springfield, Mass will celebrate Black History Month with a Gordon Parks Celebration. Photo by valley photo center

Gordon Parks was a modern renaissance man. He was a photographer, musician, writer, poet, and film director. He was one of the greatest photographers of the twentieth century. His photography covered a broad spectrum of work including photojournalism, fashion, and portraiture. He was particularly known for his photographs highlighting civil rights and poverty. Films he directed include “The Learning Tree” and the “Shaft” movies.

Kirk Sharp, is the director of the Gordon Parks Museum in Fort Scott, Kansas.

His lecture will honor the life and work of Gordon Parks, internationally-known photographer, filmmaker, writer, and musician; and how his remarkable life story teaches us about artistic creativity, cultural awareness, and the role of diversity in our lives.

The lecture, photo exhibit, and reception are free to the public, but we would like people to pre-register using the Free Registration Button at valleyphotocenter.com . Light refreshments will be served and awards will be presented to the photographers who entered the main photo exhibit contest whose theme was inspired by Gordon Parks who said, "I feel it is the heart, not the eye, that should determine the intent of the photograph. What the eye sees is its own, What the heart can perceive is a very different matter."

The Valley Photo Center is a 501C3 not for Profit Corporation whose mission is to educate its members and the public about the art and science of photography to bring about a greater appreciation for photography. Membership and more information about the exhibit and the VPC is available at their website, www.valleyphotocenter.com.