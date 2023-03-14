Auschwitz exhibition and talks by holocaust survivors to be hosted by Reagan Library in Simi Valley

The exhibition of Auschwitz artifacts will open on March 24. Photo by Lāsma Artmane on Unsplash

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum will host Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away. from March 24 to August 13. The exhibition will include more than 700 artifacts from the death camp. Talks by holocaust survivors are scheduled for April.

The exhibition is being co-produced by the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum and Musealia, a Spanish company. The Reagan Library in Simi Valley will be the only site on the West Coast to host the traveling exhibition.

A ticket to the museum includes admission to the Auschwitz exhibition and all other exhibits. When purchasing a ticket online, however, visitors must specify a time when they will be viewing the Auschwitz exhibition. Visitors will then be able to enter the exhibition up to 15 minutes before or 30 minutes after the ticket time.

General admission to the museum is $16. Admission is $13 for college students and those over the age of 62. Admission is $9 for young people between the ages of 11 and 17 and $6 for children between the ages of three and ten. Active members of the U.S. military and children under the age of two can enter for free, as can members of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation. The museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day.

Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman will appear at the Reagan Library on April 2 at 1:00 p.m. Friedman’s memoir, The Daughter of Auschwitz, was published in September 2022. Friedman and her co-author Malcolm Brabant talked about the book during the September 7, 2022 broadcast of PBS NewsHour.

She also contributed to Honey Cake & Latkes: Recipes from the Old World by the Auschwitz-Birkenau Survivors, published that same month. The book was put together by Dr. Maria Zalewska, executive director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation. Admission to the event is $40 and includes some desserts prepared according to recipes in the book. Both books can be purchased when tickets to the event are ordered online. Proceeds from the sale of the cookbook will go to the foundation.

On April 17, holocaust survivor David Lenga will speak at the library. The event is intended for school groups, but a limited number of free tickets will be available to the general public. These tickets, however, do not include admission to the museum. The event will start at 11:00 a.m.

Biographer Larry Loftis will appear at the library on April 12. He will discuss his book The Watchmaker’s Daughter: The True Story of WWII Heroine Corrie Ten Boom, which came out last month. The book is about a Dutch Christian who saved hundreds of Jews from the Nazis. The free event will start at 6:00 p.m. It is possible to purchase a copy of the book when reserving a seat.