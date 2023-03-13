Registration is open for Walk to End Genocide to take place in Los Angeles on April 30

The Walk to End Genocide aims to remind the world of the plight of Uyghurs and others. Photo by Kuzzat Altay on Unsplash

Registration is open for this year's Walk to End Genocide scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on April 30 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The walk will start at Television City and pass Holocaust Museum LA, Writers Guild of America West, The Grove and the Farmers Market at 6333 West 3rd Street.

The walk is a project of Jewish World Watch. "By participating, you will join a community of compassionate and socially conscious individuals committed to raising awareness and funds that help end the devastating cycle of violence and persecution faced by so many communities around the globe," the organization's website said.

The website has information about the organization’s work as well as its financial statements. One of its projects is a Uyghur Forced Labor Database.

The organization aims to raise $100,000 with the walk. Registration is $36 for each adult and $18 for each student between the ages of 13 and 17. An individual unable to participate in person can sign up as a "virtual walker" for $18.

On its website, Jewish World Watch described itself as "an expression of Judaism in action" but it stressed that the walk welcomed "anti-genocide activists, youth and community leaders of all ages and faiths." In 2022, the organization posted a video about its origins on YouTube.

Honorary chairs of the event are Congressmen Adam Schiff and Brad Sherman and Los Angeles City Council member Katy Yaroslavsky.

There is a Youth Art Contest for the Walk to End Genocide. The deadline for submissions from 9-12 graders is April 3 at 5 p.m. The winner will be announced on April 10.