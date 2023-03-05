Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano in urgent need of volunteers

The food bank organizes more than 75 weekly distributions of food. Photo by Joel Muniz on Unsplash

The Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano is in urgent need of volunteers to work at its Concord and Fairfield warehouses. Volunteers are also needed to help at distribution areas. Before prospective volunteers can schedule a time to work, they must register online.

The organization needs people to sort and box food at the warehouses. The Concord warehouse is located at 4010 Nelson Avenue. The Fairfield warehouse is at 2370 North Watney Way. Volunteers cannot simply drop in. They must register for a time slot.

Neither warehouse has heating or air conditioning, so it is recommended that volunteers dress in layers. Volunteers must bring their own masks and wear them throughout their shift. Closed toe shoes must be worn.

The food bank also needs volunteers for drive-through distribution areas in Richmond, Suisun City, Vacaville, Vallejo and other communities in Contra Costa and Solano Counties. Distribution sites include Contra Costa College, First Baptist Church in Pittsburg and the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Suisun City. The food bank carries out more than 75 distributions of food every week.

Volunteers are asked to dress appropriately for the weather as distributions are done outdoors regardless of weather conditions. Volunteers are expected to arrive punctually. At some distribution sites, they will be required to lift 40-pound boxes.

The food bank accepts donations of nonperishable food. Small donations can be dropped off at one of the organization’s collection barrels. The Concord and Fairfield warehouses have scheduled hours when larger donations of food can be dropped off.