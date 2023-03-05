Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano in urgent need of volunteers
D.J. Eaton
The Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano is in urgent need of volunteers to work at its Concord and Fairfield warehouses. Volunteers are also needed to help at distribution areas. Before prospective volunteers can schedule a time to work, they must register online.
The organization needs people to sort and box food at the warehouses. The Concord warehouse is located at 4010 Nelson Avenue. The Fairfield warehouse is at 2370 North Watney Way. Volunteers cannot simply drop in. They must register for a time slot.
