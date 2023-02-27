Senator Bernie Sanders, singer Linda Ronstadt and poet Natalie Diaz to appear at Tucson Festival of Books, March 4-5

Bernie Sanders will speak about his book "It’s OK to be Angry About Capitalism." Photo by (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, singer Linda Ronstadt and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Natalie Diaz are among the authors scheduled to speak at the Tucson Festival of Books during the March 4-5 weekend. The festival will take place on the University of Arizona campus. The festival's regular events are free and open to the general public. Seats can be reserved for some events.

Sanders will speak in the Student Union North Ballroom on March 5 at 4:00 p.m. He will discuss his book It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism with his co-author John Nichols. Seats can be reserved online.

The book came out this month and Sanders has been promoting it on television.

Ronstadt spent her childhood in Tucson and went to the University of Arizona. She will discuss her memoir Feels Like Home with co-author Lawrence Downes in the Student Union North Ballroom on March 5 at 1:00 p.m. Seats can be reserved online.

The singer discussed her memoir on PBS NewsHour last year.

Natalie Diaz won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry for her book Postcolonial Love Poem. She will be at the Arizona Daily Star Stage from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Diaz will then appear at the WNPA Stage from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A former professional basketball player, Diaz teaches poetry at Arizona State University. She is enrolled in the Gila River Indian Community. Diaz discussed her book of poetry with fellow poet Denice Frohman in April 2021. A video of their discussion is on YouTube.

Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman will make two appearances to discuss her book The Daughter of Auschwitz. On March 4, she will speak in Integrated Learning Center Room 130 at 1:00 p.m. On March 5, she will appear in Koffler Room 204 at 10:00 a.m.

The festival website has a list of mainstream writers participating in the festival and also a list of participating independent writers. The website also has a schedule of events.