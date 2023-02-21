Anaheim, CA

Volunteers sought for Uplift Charity’s food giveaway in Anaheim on March 18

D.J. Eaton

Volunteers will put together food boxes containing twelve basic items.

Uplift Charity, a non-profit based in Anaheim, is looking for volunteers to pack and distribute food boxes at its monthly food pantry on March 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event will take place in Anaheim at 1717 South Brookhurst Street. Volunteers will put together food boxes containing 12 basic items, register clients and assist in cleaning up the work area.

Individuals wishing to volunteer must register via Eventbrite. Groups interested in volunteering should contact Uplift Charity at volunteer@upliftcharity.org for priority registration.

At its February giveaway, the organization distributed 400 40-pound boxes of food. The March event is expected to be larger.

Uplift Charity is based on Islamic values but its services are open to anyone in need. The organization traces its origins to 2006 when four individuals banded together to help needy Muslims in California. "We strive to assist in such a way that a struggling family no longer needs short-term assistance and instead gain the ability to sustain itself and prosper on its own strength," Uplift Charity said on its website.

As part of its involvement with refugee resettlement, Uplift Charity organizes one-on-one tutoring for primary school students from refugee families. The organization also delivers donated furniture to refugees. Those interested in making a donation or volunteering their services as a tutor or furniture mover can contact the organization online.

Other opportunities for doing volunteer work to reduce food insecurity can be found at Love Anaheim. The Community Action Partnership of Orange County also has a website for volunteers.

