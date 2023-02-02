Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in Fresno

The food bank is located in Fresno at 4010 East Amendola Drive. Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

Volunteers are being sought by the Central California Food Bank to help distribute emergency food relief at its distribution center in Fresno at 4010 East Amendola Drive. The food bank's work can be assisted in various other ways.

The Groceries 2 Go project provides emergency food relief to people who appear at the center by appointment. Volunteers help visitors pick up an emergency food box containing such things as fresh produce, dairy products and dry foods.

Three shifts are open for volunteers on weekdays: from 7:30 am to 10:00 am, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. An introductory video can be viewed before doing the rest of the volunteer registration process online.

Volunteers are also needed for sorting, inspecting, packaging and labeling food at the distribution center’s warehouse. Volunteers must register for a shift. Closed-toed shoes must be worn. Work will be assigned by food bank staff as circumstances of the moment dictate. Two shifts are available weekdays: from 8:00 am to 10:30 am and from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm. Volunteers can sign up for one or more time slots online.

Volunteers are also sought for the distribution of food at Fresno churches working with the food bank. On the second and fourth Saturday of each month, volunteers are needed at LifeBridge Community Church, 4798 North Marty Avenue, from 8:00 am to noon. Volunteers can sign up for a time slot online.

On the first Monday of each month, volunteers are needed at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 2101 North Fruit Avenue, from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. On the third Wednesday of the month, Peanut Butter and Jelly Ministries needs volunteers to distribute food at VFW Post 8900, 3585 North Blythe Avenue, from 8:00 am to noon. On the last Friday of the month, volunteers help give out food at Fresno Christian Reformed Church, 1639 West Shields Avenue, from 7:30 am to 11:30 am.

In the nearby community of Easton, volunteers are needed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5955 South Elm Avenue, on the first Friday of each month from noon to 2:30 pm.