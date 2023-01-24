Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on Thursdays

The Love My Neighbor Foundations is looking for volunteers to help the homeless. Photo by Levi Meir Clancy on Unsplash

The Love My Neighbor Foundation seeks volunteers to participate in the distribution of food and clothing to homeless people in Los Angeles on Thursdays from noon to 2:30 in the afternoon. The volunteer work will take place outdoors at 620 East 7th Street.

Donations of food, clothing, toiletries, blankets and other items can be dropped off at that location on those days between noon and 1:00 p.m.

The organization was mentioned on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2020. On the broadcast, it was noted that the organization’s founder and CEO Athena Hayley was committed to helping the homeless without diminishing their sense of self-worth.

"After living in her car with her dog, Mr. King, Hayley understands, firsthand, the emotions surrounding homelessness," said the biography on the organization's website. Details on how to make financial contributions to the organization can also be found on the website.

Another organization striving to help the homeless of Los Angeles is Project Ropa which distributes donated clothing and hygiene products. Only donations of new hygiene supplies and new or slightly used clothing are accepted.

Those wishing to drop off donations at the organization’s warehouse in Gardena must schedule an appointment. Those wishing to have their donations picked up by the organization must make an appointment at least two weeks in advance and pay a service fee. Details are on the Project Ropa website.

It is also possible to help Project Ropa by putting together hygiene kits at home and then arranging to have them dropped off or picked up. A list of items to be included in the kits can be downloaded. There are also opportunities to do volunteer work at the Gardena warehouse or at mobile hygiene service locations.