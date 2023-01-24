Chicago, IL

'Comfort women' and Japanese militarism in World War II to be discussed at DePaul University online seminar

D.J. Eaton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZuOG_0kM0iOCc00
The statue of a Korean comfort woman at Ashfield Uniting Church in Ashfield, Australia is similar to one in Seoul.Photo by(Oronsay/Wikimedia Commons)

The imperial Japanese military’s use of sex slaves euphemistically known as "comfort women" during World War II will be the subject of an online seminar hosted by Chicago’s DePaul University on January 26. The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. Central Standard Time. Free access can be obtained by registering at Eventbrite.

Militarism and varying national narratives of the war crime will be discussed by three speakers:

  • University of Connecticut Professor Alexis Dudden
  • Montana State University Professor Tomomi Yamaguchi
  • Ms. Sharon Cabusao-Silva, of Lila Pilipina, a non-governmental organization that helps former "comfort women" in the Philippines

"As captives, 'comfort women' – including 12-year-old children – were forced to provide sex up to 40 times a day for Japanese troops and civilians in areas under Japanese command," wrote Dudden for The Indian Express on January 14, 2016.

She noted that Japan had been irked when a group of Korean citizens placed a bronze statue of a "comfort woman" near the Japanese embassy in Seoul in December 2011. In 2019, a nearly identical statue went on display at Japan's Aichi Triennale art festival.

The statue in Seoul "became a symbol of not only Korean, but global citizens' activism against wartime sexual violence and support for survivors," wrote Yamaguchi in the Georgetown Journal of Asian Affairs in 2020. "Currently, a total of sixteen monuments and statues have been built by communities across North America to commemorate 'comfort women,' call for an official apology and reparations to the survivors from the Japanese government, and provide a teachable memorial for the American public," noted Yamaguchi.

A right-wing counter-movement arose in Japan "demanding the removal of statues and monuments that commemorate 'comfort women' overseas," she said. Yamaguchi recalled that the creation of a memorial to 'comfort women' in San Francisco had so angered the mayor of Osaka that he cut the sister cities agreement between the two cities.

# Japan# Korea# comfort women# World War II

