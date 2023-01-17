Reading of environmental poetry to be hosted by San Francisco Public Library on February 5

San Francisco Poet Laureate Devorah Major will be among the seven writers reading environmental poetry at the San Francisco Public Library at 1:00 p.m. on February 5. Free tickets to the 90-minute event can be obtained via Eventbrite.

Poetry will also be read by Dr. Kim McMillon, Dee Allen, Avotcja, John Curl, Genny Lim and Lucille Lang Day.

On her website, Major described herself as "a California born granddaughter of immigrants, documented and undocumented, who works as a writer, editor, writing coach, spoken word performer, recording artist, and poetry professor." A senior adjunct professor at California College of the Arts, Major has published six books of poetry and two novels.

Major gave a reading of her poetry at the University of California, Berkeley on April 6, 2017. A video of the event can be found on YouTube.

Dr. Kim McMillon received her Ph.D. in World Cultures from the University of California, Merced. She has edited Black Fire – This Time, an anthology representing all facets of the Black Arts Movement. She moderated a presentation of anthologized writers, including Major, and their works on July 16, 2022. A video of the event is on YouTube.

Dee Allen, an African-Italian performance poet, has published seven books. His work has been widely anthologized. It can be found online at Brittle Paper, Fevers of the Mind and Lion and Lilac. A video of Allen reading his poem "Disobey" can be found on YouTube.

Avotcja is known for her poetry in English and Spanish as well as her jazz group Avotcja & Modúpue. In one of her poems, she describes herself as "a Bonafide sound junkie." On July 30, 2021, a performance by Avotcja & Modúpue was streamed by Bird & Beckett on YouTube where it can still be viewed.

John Curl has published 12 books of poetry. His latest is Rainbow Weather: Poems for Environmental Healing. "From as far back as I can remember, my inspiration as writer, poet, and activist has been social and environmental justice," said Curl, on his website. On January 4, he appeared with McMillon for a reading over Zoom which was later posted on YouTube.

Genny Lim has received the Before Columbus Foundation's American Book Award. She has published five books of poetry. Lim has taught at the California Institute of Integral Studies. She has received lifetime achievement awards from the Berkeley Poetry Festival and PEN Oakland. Among the videos of Lim on YouTube is one of her reading the poem "Soldier of Fortune, for Black Lives Shattered by Police Violence" at The Poetry Center of San Francisco State University.

Lucille Lang Day has authored 17 books and edited three anthologies, including Fire and Rain: Ecopoetry of California. The biography on her website said, "Rebellious and willful as a teenager, Lucy first married at age 14 and gave birth at 15. Between the ages of 14 and 17, she did not attend school." The biography said Day had gone back to school and eventually received her Ph.D. in science/mathematics education from the University of California, Berkeley.

A YouTube video shows Day giving a reading at the Berkeley Public Library.

The February 5 reading will take place in the Latino/Hispanic Room of the San Francisco Public Library at 100 Larkin Street.

