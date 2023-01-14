Adam Schiff to discuss what to expect from Congress with KCRW’s Madeleine Brand at virtual event on February 8

Adam Schiff is serving his 11th term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Photo by (U.S. House of Representatives/Wikimedia Common)

Congressman Adam Schiff will meet with Southern California broadcast journalist Madeleine Brand at a virtual event on February 8 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Schiff, a possible candidate for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Dianne Feinstein, is scheduled to talk about what he expects from the new Congress.

Access to the event is free and can be obtained by reserving a place via Eventbrite. The discussion is being sponsored by two organizations based in Los Angeles, Community Advocates, Inc. and Jews United for Democracy and Justice.

Schiff, a Democrat, has served in Congress since 2001. He was a member of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Schiff opposed the creation of the House Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow said the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives had created the subcommittee to investigate governmental bodies which, Republicans believed, had been unfairly subjecting conservatives to investigations. "Republicans have decided to hound the hounds," the columnist said.

He added, "I believe Republicans are attempting to provide a counterweight to the damning evidence and testimony made public by the Jan. 6 committee. They plan to concoct an equivalency."

On the floor of the House of Representatives, Schiff said the subcommittee had been formed "to undermine the legitimate investigation of President Trump's incitement of a violent attack on this building, on this Capitol, on this citadel of democracy."

On December 27, Fox Business quoted Schiff as saying he would give “very serious consideration” to a run for the U.S. Senate if Feinstein decided to retire.

Brand is the host of Press Play on KCRW, a National Public Radio FM station based in Santa Monica. She is also a co-host of the station’s podcast on legal matters, The Legal Eagle Files.