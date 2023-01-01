Former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul to discuss Putin and Russia’s war in Ukraine with Larry Mantle on January 25
D.J. Eaton
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul will talk with Southern California radio personality Larry Mantle about Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine on January 25 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The online event is open to the public on Zoom but places must be reserved via Eventbrite.
Mantle is the host of AirTalk which airs on KPCC 89.3 in Pasadena weekdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. He has hosted the program since April 1, 1985. The station belongs to Southern California Public Radio.
Comments / 0