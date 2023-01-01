Former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul to discuss Putin and Russia’s war in Ukraine with Larry Mantle on January 25

D.J. Eaton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrGoT_0jzhKdKB00
Michael McFaul was U.S. ambassador to Moscow from 2012 to 2014.Photo by(U.S. Department of State/Wikimedia Commons)

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul will talk with Southern California radio personality Larry Mantle about Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine on January 25 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The online event is open to the public on Zoom but places must be reserved via Eventbrite.

During the presidency of Barack Obama, McFaul was first an adviser and then he served as ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014. Unlike most people to hold that position, McFaul was not a professional diplomat. "But in choosing someone from his own inner circle, Mr. Obama underscored his determination to keep Russian-American relations a centerpiece of his foreign policy after his early push to reset the relationship following years of growing tension," wrote Peter Baker, in The New York Times.
During the July 16, 2018 summit with then-President Donald Trump, Putin reportedly requested that Russian authorities be allowed to interrogate McFaul, whom they had accused of violating Russian law. After Trump did not immediately reject the request, the U.S. Senate opposed such an interrogation by a 98 to 0 vote.
McFaul is the director of Stanford University's Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and a fellow at the Hoover Institution. He posts regularly on Twitter and is a frequent guest on television programs. He also writes McFaul's World on Substack and a column for The Washington Post.
Tweeting on December 29, he expressed impatience with the Biden's administration's reluctance to provide Ukraine with Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

In a December 22 appearance on NBC News, McFaul said negotiations between Ukraine and Russia were not going to take place because both sides believed they could make gains on the battlefield. “They both are planning for offensives,” he said.

Mantle is the host of AirTalk which airs on KPCC 89.3 in Pasadena weekdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. He has hosted the program since April 1, 1985. The station belongs to Southern California Public Radio.

The January 25 virtual event is being sponsored by two Los Angeles-based organizations, Community Advocates, Inc. and Jews United for Democracy and Justice. Videos of past events can be found on the organizations' websites.

