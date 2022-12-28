Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San Jose

Volunteers will pack and deliver boxes of produce fresh from the farm. Photo by (Alvan Nee/Unsplash)

The Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition is looking for volunteer cyclists to deliver fresh produce from a non-profit urban farm in East San Jose to nearby low-income households. Volunteers can register online to pack and deliver farm boxes on January 7 and/or January 21.

The volunteer activity to expected to last four hours, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There are a limited number of trailers which can be hitched to bicycles. Trailers can be reserved online for January 7 or January 21. Some preparation will be necessary for hitching the trailer to the bike. The activity is expected to be repeated in following months.

Volunteers will meet at Veggielution, a six-acre farm at 647 South King Road, San Jose. The location, part of San Jose’s Emma Prusch Farm Park, has been farmed by Veggielution since 2008. The Veggielution organization was started by a group of students from San Jose State University in 2007.

According to the Veggielution website, the surrounding Mayfair neighborhood is "one of the most impoverished areas in Silicon Valley. Mayfair residents suffer from conditions that affect many immigrant and working-class populations, including higher rates of obesity and diabetes, significant education and earning gaps, lack of access to safe, well-maintained outdoor spaces, and limited options for fresh, healthy food."

Delivering food by bicycles “will reduce and, ultimately, eliminate carbon emissions from the use of our farm truck,” the organization said.

Veggielution offers other opportunities to volunteer. On Fridays and Saturdays, volunteers help with planting, weeding and cleaning up. Training will be given to the inexperienced. It is also possible to assist the organization’s environmental education team.