Los Angeles, CA

Anti-Trump conservative David Brooks to discuss American society with LA Times columnist Patt Morrison on January 4

D.J. Eaton

David Brooks appears regularly on PBS NewsHour.

New York Times columnist and PBS NewsHour commentator David Brooks will talk about the current state of American politics and culture in a free online event with Patt Morrison of the Los Angeles Times on January 4.

The discussion will be held on Zoom at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. A link to the event can be obtained by registering at Eventbrite.

'A crisis of national self-doubt' in the U.S.

In his December 22 column for The New York Times, Brooks said that American foreign policy had been swinging between extremes of isolationism and interventionism, resulting in "a crisis of national self-doubt." Americans were left feeling they could not count on themselves to do the right thing, he said.

President Joe Biden had been taught "a costly lesson from the heartless way America exited from Afghanistan," Brooks said. After seeing the aftermath of his extreme position on withdrawing U.S. forces, Biden had avoided taking an extreme position in support of Ukraine, Brooks noted. Guided by "prudence and calibration," Biden had provided some but not all of the weapon systems requested by Ukraine, the columnist said.

The following day, Brooks expanded upon those ideas on PBS NewHour.

"American policy has had a tendency to oscillate between extreme interventionism to oppose authoritarianism – Vietnam, Bay of Pigs, Iraq – or extreme 'No, let’s stay behind our oceans and we will allow genocide to happen,'" he said.

A conservative against Trump

Writing in The Atlantic last winter, Brooks said, "to be a conservative today, you have to oppose much of what the Republican Party has come to stand for." He recalled that his conservatism had been sparked by the writings of Edmund Burke.

"Human society is unalterably complex, Edmund Burke argued. If you try to reengineer it based on the simplistic schema of your own reason, you will unintentionally cause significant harm," Brooks said. Such a commitment to intellectual modesty was not to be found among the Republican leadership today, he said. He lamented that conservatism was now equated with "a set of resentful animosities, a partisan attachment to Donald Trump or Tucker Carlson, a sort of mental brutalism."

On March 18, 2016, as Trump was gaining the Republican presidential nomination, Brooks wrote in his column that Trump's "vast narcissism makes him a closed fortress. He doesn’t know what he doesn’t know and he’s uninterested in finding out." The commentator expressed indignation that Trump was pursuing the presidency "with less preparation than most of us would undertake to buy a sofa."

Brooks has addressed American culture in books and TED Talks. His books include Bobos in Paradise: The New Upper Class and How They Got There and The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life. When his book The Social Animal: The Hidden Sources of Love, Character, and Achievement was published in 2011, Brooks gave a TED Talk on the same subject.

Patt Morrison is a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer at the Los Angeles Times. She has received six Emmy awards for her broadcasts. She hosts the podcast Patt Morrison Asks.

The January 4 event is being sponsored by two organizations based in Los Angeles, Community Advocates, Inc. and Jews United for Democracy and Justice. The organizations will host the virtual panel discussion Autocracies Face Resistance – From China to Iran to Russia – What’s Happening on January 11 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. A Zoom link will be provided to those who register at Eventbrite.

