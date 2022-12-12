Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled France

To escape the Nazis, Henry Slucki crossed the Pyrenees from France into Spain. Photo by (Tim Oun/Unsplash)

Henry Slucki, an 88-year old holocaust survivor, will make a December 18 appearance at Holocaust Museum LA to talk about his return this year to his escape route from Nazi-occupied France. He will speak at 3:00 p.m. Admission is free, but seats are limited. Places can be reserved online.

Slucki was born in Paris in 1934. After watching the Nazis march into Paris in 1940, Slucki and his mother joined his father in neutral but collaborationist Vichy France. The Nazis entered Vichy France in 1942 and the family then fled to Spain, crossing the Pyrenees on foot.

This autumn, Slucki, now a retired professor from the University of Southern California, retraced the trek from France into Spain. That experience will be recounted in his December 18 talk.

In a video posted on YouTube, Slucki recalled silently hiding inside his home in Southern France while policemen in search of Jews banged on the front door for 90 minutes. He said his family had then gone to hide at a farm before spending five nights hiking across the Pyrenees. Slucki noted that the owners of the farm had been honored by Vad Veshem, Israel's official holocaust memorial.

“I was not an inmate of a concentration camp or extermination camp, ghetto or prison, but I am a person who was in hiding and was a refugee,” said Slucki. He said holocaust survivors generally agreed that there was no such thing as a "typical holocaust survivor" and there was no way to objectively measure degrees of suffering.

Holocaust Museum LA is located at 100 The Grove Drive. The museum is open throughout the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Thursdays, hours are extended to 7:00 p.m.

Admission to Slucki's talk is free, and admission to the museum is free on Thursday. It is also free on Sunday between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Otherwise, general admission is $15.