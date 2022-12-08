Chicago, IL

Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20

D.J. Eaton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UBl9E_0jc3gayo00
Photo by(Alejandro Luengo/Unsplash)

The consequences of the recent wave of protests in China will be the subject of an online panel discussion sponsored by Chicago publisher Haymarket Books on December 20 at 6:00 p.m. Central Standard Time. Uprising In China: The Roots, Nature, and Trajectory of the Resistance will be streamed on the Haymarket Books YouTube channel.

The members of the panel will be:

  • Rayhan Asat, Uyghur human rights lawyer
  • Tobita Chow, director of Justice is Global
  • Eli Friedman, sociology professor at Cornell University
  • Stephanie Wang, gender and sexuality studies professor at St. Lawrence University

The discussion will be moderated by David McNally, history professor at the University of Houston.

Widespread protests against China’s Covid lockdowns occurred after the November 24 deaths of at least 10 apartment-dwellers in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The disaster was thought to have been caused in part by physical lockdown barriers which had obstructed rescue efforts.

Following the November 24-26 protests, the government discontinued a number of anti-Covid measures, reducing lockdowns and allowing people with the virus to quarantine themselves at home rather than in state camps.

On December 5, The New York Times noted that the protests had spread beyond mainland China, to unite critics of Beijing in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Chinese communities in other countries. The paper quoted Asat expressing frustration with Chinese critics of lockdowns who continued supporting the confinement of Uyghurs in concentration camps. She said the Urumqi fire had made it impossible for Chinese people to act as though they knew nothing of the plight of the Uyghurs.

Chow has warned of the consequences of rising tensions between the United States and China. On May 2, he wrote in The American Prospect that blaming China for America’s economic problems had stoked anti-Asian hate and had taken attention away from the role played by Republicans in thwarting efforts to improve the lives of American workers.

Friedman has written two books, Insurgency Trap: Labor Politics in Postsocialist China (2014) and The Urbanization of People: The Politics of Development, Labor Markets, and Schooling in the Chinese City (2022). "With or without the COVID-19 pandemic, China has maintained a greater capacity to control the internal movement of its population than perhaps any other country in the world," wrote Friedman on the Boston Review website on November 28. In the article, he described how the government controlled the lives of migrant workers and prevented them from easily accessing housing and services.

Wang has concentrated her research on feminist political economy, labor, NGO politics and queer studies.

Haymarket Books describes itself as "a radical, independent, nonprofit book publisher based in Chicago." Donations to support its work can be made at the Eventbrite page for the December 20 event.

# China# protests# COVID# Uyghur

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer and English teacher

California State
252 followers

