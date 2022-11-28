San Jose, CA

Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in December

D.J. Eaton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G37yR_0jQ42RfD00
Abrahamic Alliance International is made up of Jews, Christians and Muslims.Photo by(Ave Calvar/Unsplash)onUnsplash

Abrahamic Alliance International, a charitable organization of Jews, Christians and Muslims, is looking for volunteers to participate in four activities to help the poor in the San Jose area this December. Registration for each of the following activities must be done separately.

On December 7, volunteers will help the American Red Cross carry out a blood drive at Congregation Beth David, 19700 Prospect Road, in Saratoga. They will be trained to check in donors, sterilize equipment, maintain a canteen table and check the physical state of departing donors. Volunteers at the blood drive must wear a mask and have proof of vaccination. Gloves and hand sanitizer will be provided.

Volunteers can sign up online for one of two shifts. The first will last from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the second from 1:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested in giving blood can make an appointment at the American Red Cross website.

On December 8, volunteers will deliver fresh food to low-income families at Poco Way Apartments, an affordable housing complex at 1900 Poco Way in San Jose. The distribution of food will begin at 3:30 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. Children aged 10 and older can participate provided they are accompanied by an adult for the duration of the event. Volunteers must register online.

On December 11, volunteers will go to Good Karma Bikes, 460 Lincoln Avenue, in San Jose to help repair used bicycles for the homeless. Those interested in participating must be at least 14 years old and know how to repair a bicycle tire. They will work from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Online registration is necessary.

On December 14, volunteers will sort clothing, pack food and prepare hygiene kits for distribution at food pantries and homeless encampments in San Jose and the nearby cities of Sunnyvale and Mountain View. The work at CityTeam Warehouse, 1297 North 13th Street, in San Jose will last from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Children aged eight and older can participate if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian for the duration of the event. Participants must reserve a place online.

Abrahamic Alliance International is based in San Jose. "By uniting to serve the poor in obedience to divine commands, our grassroots movement is showing the world that peaceful coexistence between Jews, Christians, and Muslims is not a naive and distant dream, but a growing and present reality here and now," says its website.

