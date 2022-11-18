Peace Corps veterans to recall experiences in Ukraine at online meeting on December 7

The event is being co-sponsored by the Peace Corps. (Gleb Albovsky/Unsplash)

Two veteran Peace Corps volunteers will discuss their experiences in Ukraine in an hour-long online meeting on December 7. The meeting is being hosted by the University of Hawaii's Matsunaga Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution.

It will start at noon Hawaii Standard Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time). Admission is free, but places must be reserved at Eventbrite.

Rachel Severeux will speak about her experiences as a social worker in Ukraine from 2010 to 2012. Originally from the Seattle area, Severeux was active in setting up after-school activities and an art therapy program for disabled young people. She was also involved in preparing health teachers to inform their students about HIV/AIDS.

Caroline Mackenzie will talk about her life as a Peace Corps volunteer in eastern Ukraine from 2012 to 2020. A native of Illinois, Mackenzie joined the Peace Corps at the age of 62 after traveling widely in the United States and throughout the world. She served in Lugansk (or Luhansk), a city in an eastern Ukrainian region of the same name. Mackenzie learned to speak Ukrainian and Russian. She is now the president of Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Hawaii, a co-sponsor of the online event.

On July 3, The New York Times reported that Russia had completed the seizure of all the important cities in Lugansk region with the capture of Lysychansk. Eleven weeks later, The Guardian said that Ukrainian forces had retaken a village close to Lysychansk and the Lugansk region was no longer under Russia's complete control.

The Peace Corps is co-sponsoring the December 17 event, but the agency's website said, "There are currently no Peace Corps Volunteer openings in Ukraine."

On March 21, 2020, the Kyiv Post put a video report about Peace Corps volunteer Griffin Bouwens on YouTube.

Four days later, The New York Times published a report about the agency's decision to suspend operations that month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The paper noted that former volunteers were returning to America at a time of rising unemployment resulting from the virus.

The Matsunaga Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution has an academic program which awards students a Peace Corps Prep Certificate. The institute is located in the University of Hawaii at Manoa's College of Social Sciences Public Policy Center.