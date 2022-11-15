'I Love Kimchi Festival' to be hosted by YMCA in North Koreatown of Los Angeles on November 22

How to make kimchi will be demonstrated at the Kimchi Day event. (Portuguese Gravity/Unsplash)

A YMCA in Los Angeles will demonstrate how to make kimchi as part of its I Love Kimchi Festival on November 22. The three-hour event will begin at 2 p.m. on the rooftop of the Anderson Munger Family YMCA, 4301 West Third Street, Los Angeles, in a neighborhood known as North Koreatown.

Free tickets to the event can be ordered online. A limited supply of kimchi will be available on a first come, first served basis. There will also be displays of Korean food and culture.

According to The Korea Herald, South Korea established November 22 as Kimchi Day in 2020 and California became the first U.S. state to recognize the day in 2021. Virginia became the second state in February 2022, in an action that was greeted by the U.S. embassy in Seoul, according to the Yonhap News Agency. That same month, New York recognized Kimchi Day, according to The Korea Economic Daily.

Crazy Korean Cooking pointed out that Koreans usually used the word kimchi when referring to napa cabbage fermented with pepper flakes and salt but the term actually was "the generic Korean name for pickled vegetables."

Like yogurt, sauerkraut and other fermented foods, kimchi contains "microorganisms that may promote good health and aid digestion," according to the Mayo Clinic. The clinic added that not everyone would be able to tolerate the microorganisms.

Writing in The New York Times, Eric Kim explained the cultural importance of people making kimchi as a group in a kimjang, or communal kimchi making session. "It’s not that one person or family owns a recipe – through the act of kimjang, the kimchi belongs to everyone," he said.