'I Love Kimchi Festival' to be hosted by YMCA in North Koreatown of Los Angeles on November 22
D.J. Eaton
A YMCA in Los Angeles will demonstrate how to make kimchi as part of its I Love Kimchi Festival on November 22. The three-hour event will begin at 2 p.m. on the rooftop of the Anderson Munger Family YMCA, 4301 West Third Street, Los Angeles, in a neighborhood known as North Koreatown.
Crazy Korean Cooking pointed out that Koreans usually used the word kimchi when referring to napa cabbage fermented with pepper flakes and salt but the term actually was "the generic Korean name for pickled vegetables."
