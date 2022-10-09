Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22

The event will take place on October 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Sung Shin/Unsplash)

Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand are among the writers scheduled to speak at the Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22. The festival will take place at the Historic Fifth Street School from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Bernstein has been promoting his memoir Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom, which came out this year. The book is about Bernstein's early years in journalism before the break-in at the Watergate office complex which Bernstein and Bob Woodward covered for The Washington Post.

Bernstein is set to be interviewed in the school's auditorium from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. After the interview, he is scheduled to sign copies of his memoir.

Hilderbrand has written 28 novels, according to the website devoted to her by the publisher Little, Brown and Company. Her most recent novel is The Hotel Nantucket. After speaking in the auditorium from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., she will sign copies of her books.

Kiley Reid will discuss the writing of her 2019 debut novel Such a Fun Age in the auditorium from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. She will then sign copies of her book. The New York Times called Reid's novel about an African American nanny and a white couple "provocative but soapy."

Las Vegas Chef Hubert Keller and local food critic John Curtas will appear in the auditorium from noon to 12:45 p.m. A book signing session will follow. Keller runs Fleur, a French restaurant at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He also operates another restaurant in the Las Vegas resort, the Burger Bar. He published Hubert Keller's Souvenirs: Stories and Recipes from My Life in 2012. He also has website with recipes for dishes such as Green Grape and Almond Gazpacho and Duck & Pork Terrine with Pistachios.

Curtas is the author of Eating Las Vegas: The 52 Essential Restaurants. He also writes a blog about Las Vegas restaurants.

The entire schedule of events and updates can be found at the festival website.