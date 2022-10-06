California forms task force to combat illegal cannabis cultivation on public lands

California’s Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force was created to fight illegal cannabis operations. (Rick Proctor/Unsplash)

A task force to combat illegal cannabis business activities has been created by California Governor Gavin Newsom. The Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force is being chaired by the state’s Department of Cannabis Control and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (C.D.F.W.).

"We cannot allow harmful, illicit cannabis operations to lay waste to the environment or threaten our communities," said Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in the October 6 announcement of the new task force, which is being coordinated by Ghilarducci's office. C.D.F.W. Director Charlton Bonham said criminals were "exploiting some of our most pristine public lands and wildlife habitats as grow sites for cannabis."

Department of Cannabis Control Director Nicole Elliott said in the announcement that California was determined to confront the illegal cannabis businesses which were negatively impacting the environment, communities and legitimate cannabis businesses.

The announcement said, "Illegal cannabis cultivation results in the chemical contamination and alteration of watersheds, diversion of natural water courses, elimination of native vegetation, wildfire hazards, poaching of wildlife and harmful disposal of garbage, non-biodegradable materials and human waste."

The state Department of Cannabis Control maintains a hotline 1-833-WEED-TIP for reporting suspected illegal cannabis cultivation.

According to the department, Californians aged 21 or older can legally grow as many as six cannabis plants at home although local governments, as well as landlords, may have their own restrictions. Propane, butane or other volatile solvents could not be used to process the cannabis into a product, the department said.

Information on how to become a licensed cannabis retailer can be obtained at the Department of Cannabis Control website.

