Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7

Reno is home to the National Bowling Stadium. (Manny Becerra/Unsplash)

Artists residing in the U.S. have until November 7 to submit proposals for three murals on the exterior of the National Bowling Stadium in downtown Reno, Nevada.

The three murals are to cover a total area of about 12,000 square feet. The work must be completed on a $80,000 budget, including travel costs, insurance and all artist fees. Artists should have proven experience in creating public artworks for areas exposed to the weather and vandalism.

Both figurative and abstract designs are welcome. Themes are open, but there will be a preference for proposed murals that highlight a connection between Reno and the University of Nevada, Reno.

The three murals will be put on the stadium's northwest corner, southwest corner and southeast corner. Elements of the mural should also wrap onto the north and west walls but it is not necessary for the mural to cover all of the west wall.

Interested artists should submit their resume, five pictures of previous artwork with written descriptions and a detailed written description of the proposed murals, accompanied by visual depictions of the proposed murals. The city has a webpage with more details and a link for submitting a proposal.

The winning proposal will be chosen by the Public Art Committee and the Reno Arts & Culture Commission Reno Arts & Culture Commission, with the approval of the Capital Projects Surcharge Committee. The murals are being funded by Reno's Capital Projects Surcharge Fund. The Public Art Committee will make its decision on November 14 and the Reno Arts & Culture Commission will act on November 21. The Capital Projects Surcharge Committee is scheduled to make is decision on November 22. The painting of the murals is to be carried out from December 2022 to February 2023.

The National Bowling Stadium holds competitions on its fourth floor. (Bryce Edwards/Wikimedia Commons)

The National Bowling Stadium is operated by the Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority. The museum hosts a satellite of the International Bowling Museum, based in Arlington, Texas.

