Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24

Jimmy Lai published the Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong. (Wikimedia Commons)

The Hong Konger, a movie about imprisoned newspaper publisher and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai, will be shown at Sacramento's Crest Theater on October 24.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion. The event is scheduled to last from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Admission is $5. Tickets can be purchased online.

Lai received two prison sentences in 2021 for his involvement with a commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre. Reporters Without Borders called for the release of Lai, who had received the organization's 2020 Press Freedom Award. In August, The Guardian reported that Lai would plead not guilty to additional charges of violating the national security law enacted in 2020. Lai, whose Apple Daily newspaper was forced to close in 2021, could be sentenced to life imprisonment if found guilty, the paper noted

The Committee to Protect Journalists gave Lai its 2021 Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award. In the announcement of the award, Kathleen Carroll, chair of the organization's board, called Lai "a press freedom warrior." He also received the 2021 Golden Pen of Freedom award from the World Association of News Publishers.

Participating in the panel discussion will be:

Eric Kohn, the film's associate producer.

Chris Rufer, of Respect America, which is hosting the event. On its Eventbrite page, Respect America says "Our mission is to demonstrate the effects of coercion, theft, and violence on human happiness, inspiring people to seek solutions that increase harmony and prosperity." Rufer is also the founder of Morning Star, a processing and packaging company.

Hong Kong activist Frances Hui. She currently works with the Dissident Project, a non-profit speakers agency which says it "provides high schools with access to informed, intelligent perspectives on how authoritarianism takes hold, what happens when it does, and what America can learn from current and former socialist states around the world." In April, Hui announced that she had been granted asylum in the U.S.

The screening of the film in Sacramento is supported by the Acton Institute, which describes itself "a think-tank whose mission is to promote a free and virtuous society characterized by individual liberty and sustained by religious principles." In January, a blog on the institute's website called attention to Lai's imprisonment.