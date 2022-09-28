UPDATE: Atlanta's National Cybersecurity Summit postponed due to Hurricane Ian

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) ws to hold its Fifth Annual National Cybersecurity Summit in Atlanta. (Ibuki Tsubo/Unsplash)

The national Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has announced that it is postponing its Fifth Annual National Cybersecurity Summit in Atlanta "out of abundance of caution over Hurricane Ian." The meeting had been planned for October 4. A new date has not been announced.

On September 27, the agency said it had "made the difficult decision to postpone the Fifth Annual National Cybersecurity Summit due to the mission-critical work of preparing for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian in the region." It advised those interested in attending the meeting to watch the summit web page for further updates.

The event was to have taken place in the Morehouse College’s Ray Charles Performing Arts Center. The summit had been planned in partnership with the Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC), a nationwide group of historically Black colleges and universities. The roster of scheduled speakers had included: