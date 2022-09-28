UPDATE: Atlanta's National Cybersecurity Summit postponed due to Hurricane Ian

The national Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has announced that it is postponing its Fifth Annual National Cybersecurity Summit in Atlanta "out of abundance of caution over Hurricane Ian." The meeting had been planned for October 4. A new date has not been announced.
On September 27, the agency said it had "made the difficult decision to postpone the Fifth Annual National Cybersecurity Summit due to the mission-critical work of preparing for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian in the region." It advised those interested in attending the meeting to watch the summit web page for further updates.
The event was to have taken place in the Morehouse College’s Ray Charles Performing Arts Center. The summit had been planned in partnership with the Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC), a nationwide group of historically Black colleges and universities. The roster of scheduled speakers had included:
- CISA Director Jen Easterly, who was to make opening and closing remarks.
- Latasha McCord, chief of CISA's education section.
- Ria Aiken, director of business technology and security strategy and customer engagement at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
- Tom Fanning, chief executive officer of Southern Company. Fanning was a member of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, which had been formed by Congress to form policy for combating cyberattacks. The commission has since disbanded and its work is being continued by the CSC 2.0 project.
- Ashley Gramby from Girls Who Code, a non-profit organization striving to increase the number of girls studying computer science in American schools.
- Ally Hopkins from Microsoft.
- Tennisha Martin, founder and executive director of Black Girls Hack, a nonprofit organization working to increase diversity in cybersecurity.
- New York Times journalist Nicole Perlroth, author of the 2021 book "This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race."
- Adam Tice, chief information security officer at Colonial Pipeline. His company was the target of a ransomware attack in May 2021, which led to ransom being paid but later recovered.
- Deborah Wheeler, chief information security officer at Delta Airlines. Hackers penetrated Delta Airlines in a 2017 attack.
- Lauren Zabierek, director of the Cyber Security Project at Harvard University’s Belfer Center.
