Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15

The Highwater Jamboree will take place at Garcia Bend Park on October 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Stephen Leonardi/Unsplash)

A Highwater Jamboree will be held by the Sacramento city government on October 15 to familiarize the public with ways to prepare for storms and floods. The event will take place in Garcia Bend Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The park is located at 7654 Pocket Road, near the Sacramento River. Admission is free. People can register for the event, but it is not necessary.

There will be interactive learning stations where the public can find out how to prepare for weather disasters. There will also be opportunities to interact with rescue vehicles, helicopters and flood-fighting equipment. Over a dozen government agencies are expected at the event, including the Federal Emergency Mangement Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Coast Guard, the California Highway Patrol, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the California Department of Water Resources.

"The Highwater Jamboree is part of our efforts to keep citizens prepared for possible floods while having fun and learning," Carlos Eliason of the Sacramento Department of Utilities told the city’s public information officer.

Food trucks will provide refreshments. Pets are welcome at this family-friendly event.

Risk of floods is 'broadly underappreciated'

"Despite the recent prevalence of severe drought, California faces a broadly underappreciated risk of severe floods," warned Xingying Huang and Daniel L. Swain, in a research article published by

Science Advances on August 12. They said their analysis showed "climate change is robustly increasing both the frequency and magnitude of extremely severe storm sequences capable of causing megaflood events in California."

Dr. Rob Thompson, a meteorology professor at the University of Reading, has warned that heavy rainfall after a drought could be dangerous.

In a video posted on Twitter, Thompson demonstrated how parched soil was less absorbent than moist soil and more likely to contribute to flooding.