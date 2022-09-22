Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum looks at the cultural roots of tequila

The National Cowboy Museum hosts "Aliento a Tequila (The Spirit of Tequila)" until October 23. (Francisco Galarza/Unsplash)

A photo exhibition about the cultural birthplace of tequila is being hosted by the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City until October 23.

The exhibition, Aliento a Tequila (The Spirit of Tequila), "explores and celebrates the landscape, culture, and traditions that gave birth to tequila, Mexico’s mestizo national drink," the museum said. Texan photographer Joel Salcido traveled across the Mexican state of Jalisco to document the stages of tequila production, from the harvest of blue agave to the bottling of the finished product at the distillery. The photographer also captured images of the cultural and religious life of the region.

Photographs by Salcido can be found in the permanent collections of the El Paso Museum of Art, the Harry Ransom Humanities Center at the University of Texas at Austin, and the Witliff Gallery of Southwestern and Mexican Photography at the Texas State University-San Marcos. The U.S. Consulate in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez also has photographs by Salcido in its permanent collection.

Museumgoers are encouraged to bring sketching materials and make drawings at any time. An informal drawing session is scheduled for October 9 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission to the museum is $15 for adults, $10 for students (with I.D.) and $5 for children between the ages of six and twelve. The museum is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sundays, it is open from noon to 5 p.m.

The touring exhibition has been curated by Roy Flukinger, independent curator emeritus of the Harry Ransom Center of the University of Texas at Austin. After leaving Oklahoma City, the exhibition goes to the International Museum of Art & Science in McAllen, Texas, where it will be open from November 10 to January 8, 2023. The exhibition then goes to Collier Museum at the Government Center in Naples, Florida, where it can be viewed from January 31 to March 11, 2023.