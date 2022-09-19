Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14

Tickets are on sale for the October 14 Day of the Dead Party. (Eduardo Dorantes/Unsplash)

A Day of the Dead Party will be hosted by Sacramento's California Museum on October 14. There will be mariachi music, a dance performance, pop-up shops by local artists and the opening of an art exhibition.

The four-hour event begins at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are available for $10 each (plus a $2.24 processing fee) from Eventbrite until 5 p.m. on October 13. There are add-on tickets for food, beverages and workshops.

The party will be a celebration of Día de Los Muertos, a Mexican festival included on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. UNESCO's website noted that the festival was important for Mexico's indigenous communities, many of whom believed that the deceased visited their loved ones during the festival.

"The fusion of pre-Hispanic religious rites and Catholic feasts brings together two universes, one marked by indigenous belief systems, the other by worldviews introduced by the Europeans in the sixteenth century," UNESCO noted. Liliana Ferrer, the Mexican Consul General in Sacramento, is scheduled to speak at the museum's party.

Mariachi Bonitas de Dinorah Klinger, will perform at the fiesta. The all-female mariachi band, formed during the COVID-19 pandemic by singer-songwriter Dinorah Klinger, has made two appearances on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Klinger told Valley Community Newspapers that she enjoyed performing jazz, flamenco and rock, but her mariachi performances were in such demand that she had created a second mariachi band.

The Maquilli Tonatiuh Aztec Dancers will perform at the Day of the Dead Party. Mayahuel, a Sacramento restaurant and tequila museum, will make food and beverages available for purchase.

The art of designing and decorating traditional Mexican sugar skulls will be taught at workshops led by Rob-O of I Love Sugar Skulls. There will be workshops at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The add-on ticket for materials is $15.

John S. Huerta will be among the artists with pop-up shops at the museum’s fiesta. Huerta provided Day-of-the-Dead artwork for the California State Lottery scratch cards in 2016 and 2017. Huerta's mural of Frida Kahlo and hummingbirds can be found in midtown Sacramento, near the intersection of 24th and K Streets.

An art exhibition of works by women artists will open at the fiesta and continue until November 5. Mujeres Inspiradoras: Día de Los Muertos 2022 (Inspiring Women: Day of the Dead 2022) will feature the altars created by Sonya Fe, Lila Rivera and Willow Vielguth. There will be a community altar where museumgoers can remember deceased loved ones.

The museum, located at 1020 O Street, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sundays, it is open from noon to 5 p.m. General admission is $10. There are discounts for seniors, students and children.