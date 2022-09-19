Chicago, IL

University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in power

D.J. Eaton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6LOs_0i0gyvNZ00
Robert Pape directs the Chicago Project on Security & Threats (CPOST).(Robert Pape/Commons.Wikimedia)

University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape said about 13 million Americans – or five percent of the total population – agreed with the use of violence to put Donald Trump back in the White House. The political science professor said his research showed that about 15 million Americans supported the use of violence to protect Trump from being prosecuted for mishandling classified documents.

"To be clear, we're focusing on not just support for Trump, but the violent support for Trump that overrides democracy," he said. Pape made the remarks during the September 18 edition of CBS's "Face the Nation."

Pape said many of those defending violence in support of Trump were motivated by a belief in "Great Replacement" theory, a belief that the Democrats were replacing the "current White electorate, with more minority voters from the third world." Pape had spoken about "Great Replacement" before when testifying before a senate committee.

Another motivation had been a belief in the "QAnon cult idea," he said. Focus group discussions with supporters of pro-Trump violence had revealed that they believed political leaders had been corrupted after getting "on the Lolita Express with Jeffrey Epstein" and accepting his money, Pape said.

The professor is the founding director of his university's Chicago Project on Security & Threats (CPOST). Created in 2004, the research center's original focus was on suicide terrorism. The CPOST website says its "signature innovation was to support faculty-led research with teams of dedicated graduate and undergraduate research assistants from the University of Chicago to collect, catalog, and code data."

Testifying before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on June 7, Pape said that racist attacks on people of color and the January 6 insurrection had been "not simply a continuation of longstanding trends" but had been the result of extremist beliefs entering the mainstream.

"A key extremist idea is the 'great replacement' – at bottom, the fear that minorities will have more rights than Whites. As these extremist ideas become mainstream, domestic terrorism is evolving in more dangerous ways," Pape told the senators.

He noted that a "key characteristic" of the more than 800 people charged with crimes related to the January 6 attack was that they were middle-class Whites in communities where Whites were losing their numerical strength.

Another "striking" fact was that more than half of those facing charges were either business owners or white-collar employees, Pape said. "The last time America saw middle class Whites involved in collective political violence was the expansion of the second KKK in the 1920s," he noted in his 15-page written testimony.

Most of the insurrectionists had not come from Trump strongholds, Pape said. "Over half of those charged with committing crimes on January 6 came from counties that Biden won – including large, urban, democratic strongholds like Dallas, Houston, New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles," he said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# University of Chicago# Trump# January 6 insurrection

Comments / 36

Published by

Writer and English teacher

California State
143 followers

More from D.J. Eaton

Sacramento, CA

Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15

The Highwater Jamboree will take place at Garcia Bend Park on October 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.(Stephen Leonardi/Unsplash) A Highwater Jamboree will be held by the Sacramento city government on October 15 to familiarize the public with ways to prepare for storms and floods. The event will take place in Garcia Bend Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Read full story
1 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum looks at the cultural roots of tequila

The National Cowboy Museum hosts "Aliento a Tequila (The Spirit of Tequila)" until October 23.(Francisco Galarza/Unsplash) A photo exhibition about the cultural birthplace of tequila is being hosted by the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City until October 23.

Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento, CA

Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14

Tickets are on sale for the October 14 Day of the Dead Party.(Eduardo Dorantes/Unsplash) A Day of the Dead Party will be hosted by Sacramento's California Museum on October 14. There will be mariachi music, a dance performance, pop-up shops by local artists and the opening of an art exhibition.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24

The Sacramento Fire Department maintains 24 fire stations.(Stephen Leonardi/Unsplash) The Farm-to-Fork Festival will bring free concerts to Sacramento’s Capitol Mall on September 23 and 24. There will be culinary demonstrations and vendors will offer food. Craft beers and wines from the region will also be available for purchase.

Read full story
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churches

Dr. Karrie Kosel teaches political science at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.(Steven Van Elk/Unsplash) Advances in digital and surveillance technologies are being used by the Chinese Communist Party to tighten control over churches in China, according to Dr. Karrie Koesel, of the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of California

The public image of Angela Davis is the subject of an exhibition at the Oakland Museum of California from October 7, 2022 to June 11, 2023.(Library of Congress/Unsplash) Political activist Angela Davis and the creation of her public image are the subject of an exhibition at the Oakland Museum of California. "Angela Davis – Seize the Day" opens on October 7 and runs until June 11, 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Dark Sky Festival to be held at California's Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks on September 24

The festival is organized by the Sequoia Parks Conservancy.(Vincent Chin/Unsplash) A Dark Sky Festival will be held at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in California on September 24. Admission is free. The two neighboring parks are located east of Fresno.

Read full story
California State

Volunteers sought for California Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17

California Coastal Cleanup Day is September 17.(Joel Mott/Unsplash) The California Coastal Commission is encouraging volunteers to participate in the state's Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17. Most of the locally organized activities will take place between 9:00 a.m. and noon.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Korean modern artwork from 1897-1965 showcased at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art hosts "The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art" from September 11, 2022 to February 19, 2023.(Gunnar Klack/Wikimedia Commons) A first-of-its-kind exposition of Korean modern art is being hosted by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) from September 11, 2022 to February 19, 2023. The exhibition, "The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art," features 130 artworks created from 1897 to 1965.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police to offer $50 gift cards for unwanted firearms at gun buyback on October 22

People turning in a gun must have it locked in the trunk of their car. They must stay in the car. No walk ups are allowed.(Jay Rembert/Unsplash) The Sacramento Police Department will give a $50 gift card to anyone turning in a functional firearm during a two-hour gun buyback on Saturday, October 22. The event is set to run from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Read full story
12 comments
Honeoye Falls, NY

From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New York

Bleak House Books, one of Hong Kong’s few independent English-language bookstores, closed in October 2021.(Airam Dato-on/Unsplash) Less than a year after closing an independent English-language bookstore in Hong Kong, one of the American owners says the store is about to be reopened in the Western New York village of Honeoye Falls.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to life

San Francisco's Contemporary Jewish Museum is hosting "Oz is for Oznowicz: A Puppet Family's History" until November 27, 2022.(Public domain photo by Bernard Spragg. NZ/Flickr)

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy