Sacramento, CA

Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24

D.J. Eaton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7zIN_0hxFA9Q800
The Sacramento Fire Department maintains 24 fire stations.(Stephen Leonardi/Unsplash)

The Farm-to-Fork Festival will bring free concerts to Sacramento’s Capitol Mall on September 23 and 24. There will be culinary demonstrations and vendors will offer food. Craft beers and wines from the region will also be available for purchase.

Last year, the event was scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Visit Sacramento said, "This year, the full festival is back." The event will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 23 and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

Musical performances will be given by Carter Faith, Last Bandoleros, Southern Avenue and Gregory Porter on September 23. The next day, Dear Darlings, Rainbow City Park, Restaurant Relay Challenge, Island of Black and White, Jocelyn & Chris, The National Parks and Japanese Breakfast will perform. Spotify has a play list of 30 songs by artists set to appear at the festival.

For a $100 general admission ticket, a festivalgoer can have access to "a new elevated Farm-to-Fork Festival experience" on September 23, according to the festival website. On the section of the Capitol Mall between 5th and 6th Streets, The Grand Tasting: West End Revival will focus on the history of Sacramento’s West End area.

That neighborhood, between the state Capitol building and the Sacramento River, was home to a diverse population. Sacramento's Japantown and numerous jazz clubs were located there until urban redevelopment projects transformed the area.

The history of the West End will be explored with food from 20 chefs and jazz performances from 6 to 9 p.m. The $100 admission includes two beverages and food from participating restaurants.

Free rides to the festival are being offered by Sacramento Regional Transit. To take advantage of this offer, passengers must download a free flyer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food festivals

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer and English teacher

California State
110 followers

More from D.J. Eaton

Sacramento, CA

Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14

Tickets are on sale for the October 14 Day of the Dead Party.(Eduardo Dorantes/Unsplash) A Day of the Dead Party will be hosted by Sacramento's California Museum on October 14. There will be mariachi music, a dance performance, pop-up shops by local artists and the opening of an art exhibition.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in power

Robert Pape directs the Chicago Project on Security & Threats (CPOST).(Robert Pape/Commons.Wikimedia) University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape said about 13 million Americans – or five percent of the total population – agreed with the use of violence to put Donald Trump back in the White House. The political science professor said his research showed that about 15 million Americans supported the use of violence to protect Trump from being prosecuted for mishandling classified documents.

Read full story
26 comments
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churches

Dr. Karrie Kosel teaches political science at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.(Steven Van Elk/Unsplash) Advances in digital and surveillance technologies are being used by the Chinese Communist Party to tighten control over churches in China, according to Dr. Karrie Koesel, of the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of California

The public image of Angela Davis is the subject of an exhibition at the Oakland Museum of California from October 7, 2022 to June 11, 2023.(Library of Congress/Unsplash) Political activist Angela Davis and the creation of her public image are the subject of an exhibition at the Oakland Museum of California. "Angela Davis – Seize the Day" opens on October 7 and runs until June 11, 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Dark Sky Festival to be held at California's Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks on September 24

The festival is organized by the Sequoia Parks Conservancy.(Vincent Chin/Unsplash) A Dark Sky Festival will be held at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in California on September 24. Admission is free. The two neighboring parks are located east of Fresno.

Read full story
California State

Volunteers sought for California Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17

California Coastal Cleanup Day is September 17.(Joel Mott/Unsplash) The California Coastal Commission is encouraging volunteers to participate in the state's Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17. Most of the locally organized activities will take place between 9:00 a.m. and noon.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Korean modern artwork from 1897-1965 showcased at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art hosts "The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art" from September 11, 2022 to February 19, 2023.(Gunnar Klack/Wikimedia Commons) A first-of-its-kind exposition of Korean modern art is being hosted by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) from September 11, 2022 to February 19, 2023. The exhibition, "The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art," features 130 artworks created from 1897 to 1965.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police to offer $50 gift cards for unwanted firearms at gun buyback on October 22

People turning in a gun must have it locked in the trunk of their car. They must stay in the car. No walk ups are allowed.(Jay Rembert/Unsplash) The Sacramento Police Department will give a $50 gift card to anyone turning in a functional firearm during a two-hour gun buyback on Saturday, October 22. The event is set to run from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Read full story
12 comments
Honeoye Falls, NY

From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New York

Bleak House Books, one of Hong Kong’s few independent English-language bookstores, closed in October 2021.(Airam Dato-on/Unsplash) Less than a year after closing an independent English-language bookstore in Hong Kong, one of the American owners says the store is about to be reopened in the Western New York village of Honeoye Falls.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to life

San Francisco's Contemporary Jewish Museum is hosting "Oz is for Oznowicz: A Puppet Family's History" until November 27, 2022.(Public domain photo by Bernard Spragg. NZ/Flickr)

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy