Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24

The Farm-to-Fork Festival will bring free concerts to Sacramento’s Capitol Mall on September 23 and 24. There will be culinary demonstrations and vendors will offer food. Craft beers and wines from the region will also be available for purchase.

Last year, the event was scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Visit Sacramento said, "This year, the full festival is back." The event will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 23 and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

Musical performances will be given by Carter Faith, Last Bandoleros, Southern Avenue and Gregory Porter on September 23. The next day, Dear Darlings, Rainbow City Park, Restaurant Relay Challenge, Island of Black and White, Jocelyn & Chris, The National Parks and Japanese Breakfast will perform. Spotify has a play list of 30 songs by artists set to appear at the festival.

For a $100 general admission ticket, a festivalgoer can have access to "a new elevated Farm-to-Fork Festival experience" on September 23, according to the festival website. On the section of the Capitol Mall between 5th and 6th Streets, The Grand Tasting: West End Revival will focus on the history of Sacramento’s West End area.

That neighborhood, between the state Capitol building and the Sacramento River, was home to a diverse population. Sacramento's Japantown and numerous jazz clubs were located there until urban redevelopment projects transformed the area.

The history of the West End will be explored with food from 20 chefs and jazz performances from 6 to 9 p.m. The $100 admission includes two beverages and food from participating restaurants.

Free rides to the festival are being offered by Sacramento Regional Transit. To take advantage of this offer, passengers must download a free flyer.