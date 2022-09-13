Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of California

The public image of Angela Davis is the subject of an exhibition at the Oakland Museum of California from October 7, 2022 to June 11, 2023. (Library of Congress/Unsplash)

Political activist Angela Davis and the creation of her public image are the subject of an exhibition at the Oakland Museum of California. "Angela Davis – Seize the Day" opens on October 7 and runs until June 11, 2023.

The Oakland Museum of California said its exhibition would enable visitors "to re-imagine the construction of the image of Davis as an icon of American Black radical resistance, female empowerment, and a threat to the white patriarchal status quo."

Davis, 78, is Distinguished Professor Emerita at the University of California, Santa Cruz where she focused on feminism, African American studies, critical theory, popular music culture and social consciousness, as well as the philosophy of punishment. Her biography on the university website noted, "Over the years she has been active as a student, teacher, writer, scholar, and activist/organizer. She is a living witness to the historical struggles of the contemporary era."

It recalled that Davis had been "the subject of an intense police search" after being placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List in 1970. She was eventually caught and faced charges related to a murder suspect's deadly attempt to escape from a California courthouse.

"During her sixteen-month incarceration, a massive international 'Free Angela Davis' campaign was organized, leading to her acquittal in 1972," the biography said. As part of that campaign, various posters with her image were widely distributed. Davis talked about those images during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning. She recalled that, at first, she had been irked by her inability to see herself in the images. "Now I look at them and I see all of the millions of people who came together to participate in a struggle," she said.

The exhibition has been put together by Rutgers University's Zimmerli Art Museum with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.