Oakland, CA

Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of California

D.J. Eaton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOdzX_0hu0qQWl00
The public image of Angela Davis is the subject of an exhibition at the Oakland Museum of California from October 7, 2022 to June 11, 2023.(Library of Congress/Unsplash)

Political activist Angela Davis and the creation of her public image are the subject of an exhibition at the Oakland Museum of California. "Angela Davis – Seize the Day" opens on October 7 and runs until June 11, 2023.

The Oakland Museum of California said its exhibition would enable visitors "to re-imagine the construction of the image of Davis as an icon of American Black radical resistance, female empowerment, and a threat to the white patriarchal status quo."

Davis, 78, is Distinguished Professor Emerita at the University of California, Santa Cruz where she focused on feminism, African American studies, critical theory, popular music culture and social consciousness, as well as the philosophy of punishment. Her biography on the university website noted, "Over the years she has been active as a student, teacher, writer, scholar, and activist/organizer. She is a living witness to the historical struggles of the contemporary era."

It recalled that Davis had been "the subject of an intense police search" after being placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List in 1970. She was eventually caught and faced charges related to a murder suspect's deadly attempt to escape from a California courthouse.

"During her sixteen-month incarceration, a massive international 'Free Angela Davis' campaign was organized, leading to her acquittal in 1972," the biography said. As part of that campaign, various posters with her image were widely distributed. Davis talked about those images during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning. She recalled that, at first, she had been irked by her inability to see herself in the images. "Now I look at them and I see all of the millions of people who came together to participate in a struggle," she said.

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. On Fridays, the hours are extended to 9 p.m. General admission is $19. For special exhibitions in the Great Hall, such as the one about Davis, admission is an extra $6. There are discounts for seniors and students.

The exhibition has been put together by Rutgers University's Zimmerli Art Museum with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# museums

Comments / 1

Published by

Writer and English teacher

California State
40 followers

More from D.J. Eaton

Sacramento, CA

Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24

The Sacramento Fire Department maintains 24 fire stations.(Stephen Leonardi/Unsplash) The Farm-to-Fork Festival will bring free concerts to Sacramento’s Capitol Mall on September 23 and 24. There will be culinary demonstrations and vendors will offer food. Craft beers and wines from the region will also be available for purchase.

Read full story
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churches

Dr. Karrie Kosel teaches political science at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.(Steven Van Elk/Unsplash) Advances in digital and surveillance technologies are being used by the Chinese Communist Party to tighten control over churches in China, according to Dr. Karrie Koesel, of the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Dark Sky Festival to be held at California's Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks on September 24

The festival is organized by the Sequoia Parks Conservancy.(Vincent Chin/Unsplash) A Dark Sky Festival will be held at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in California on September 24. Admission is free. The two neighboring parks are located east of Fresno.

Read full story
California State

Volunteers sought for California Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17

California Coastal Cleanup Day is September 17.(Joel Mott/Unsplash) The California Coastal Commission is encouraging volunteers to participate in the state's Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17. Most of the locally organized activities will take place between 9:00 a.m. and noon.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Korean modern artwork from 1897-1965 showcased at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art hosts "The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art" from September 11, 2022 to February 19, 2023.(Gunnar Klack/Wikimedia Commons) A first-of-its-kind exposition of Korean modern art is being hosted by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) from September 11, 2022 to February 19, 2023. The exhibition, "The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art," features 130 artworks created from 1897 to 1965.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police to offer $50 gift cards for unwanted firearms at gun buyback on October 22

People turning in a gun must have it locked in the trunk of their car. They must stay in the car. No walk ups are allowed.(Jay Rembert/Unsplash) The Sacramento Police Department will give a $50 gift card to anyone turning in a functional firearm during a two-hour gun buyback on Saturday, October 22. The event is set to run from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Read full story
12 comments
Honeoye Falls, NY

From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New York

Bleak House Books, one of Hong Kong’s few independent English-language bookstores, closed in October 2021.(Airam Dato-on/Unsplash) Less than a year after closing an independent English-language bookstore in Hong Kong, one of the American owners says the store is about to be reopened in the Western New York village of Honeoye Falls.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to life

San Francisco's Contemporary Jewish Museum is hosting "Oz is for Oznowicz: A Puppet Family's History" until November 27, 2022.(Public domain photo by Bernard Spragg. NZ/Flickr)

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy