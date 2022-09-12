Dark Sky Festival to be held at California's Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks on September 24

D.J. Eaton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30oa95_0hsIy0cV00
The festival is organized by the Sequoia Parks Conservancy.(Vincent Chin/Unsplash)

A Dark Sky Festival will be held at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in California on September 24. Admission is free. The two neighboring parks are located east of Fresno.

Festival activities will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 11 p.m. sharp, according to the Sequoia Parks Conservancy, which is organizing the event. September 24 is National Public Lands Day, one of five days in 2022 when no fee is charged to visitors at national parks.

In order to better enjoy stargazing, participants are encouraged to bring binoculars and red-light flashlights or lanterns. Pets are not welcome at the event.

The 2018 film Saving the Dark will be shown at the Grant Grove Visitor Center in Kings Canyon National Park at 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

A presentation about Amateur Astronomy and Astrophotography in our National Parks and Public Lands will be held at the Beetle Rock Education Center in Sequoia National Park at 3:30 p.m.

A panel of astrophysicists from the California Institute of Technology will hold a one-hour question-and-answer session at the Lodgepole Campground Amphitheater in Sequoia National Park, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Kate Gunderson, an aerospace engineer attending the National Test Pilot School, will speak at the amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Gunderson had been the youngest Flight Science Officer aircrew member at NASA’s Johnson Space Center before she went to the test pilot school in Mojave, California.

Stargazing parties will be held at Wuksachi Lodge in Sequoia National Park from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. and at Cedar Grove Roads End in Kings Canyon National Park from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

# stargazing

