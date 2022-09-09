Volunteers sought for California Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17

California Coastal Cleanup Day is September 17. (Joel Mott/Unsplash)

The California Coastal Commission is encouraging volunteers to participate in the state's Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17. Most of the locally organized activities will take place between 9:00 a.m. and noon.

The commission website has a map to help prospective volunteers find activities in their areas. People unable to participate on that Saturday morning are encouraged to find areas to clean up on their own. They are asked to remove trash from their neighborhoods and local parks. "Trash from inland areas flows downstream to the coast, so cleaning up neighborhood trash prevents marine debris," the commission said.

The website has a link to an app from the Ocean Conservancy which enables volunteers to measure the amount of trash they pick up. "All cleanups that take place during September will count towards our statewide goals," the commission said.

Los Angeles

Heal the Bay is registering volunteers for cleanup activities at over 35 locations in Los Angeles County. The organization offers other opportunities for volunteers, including an Adopt-A-Beach program, in which a volunteer commits to cleaning up a particular outdoor place three times a year.

San Diego

People interested in volunteering in San Diego County can register at I love a clean San Diego. Volunteers are encouraged to wear gloves, closed-toed shoes, a hat and sunscreen.

San Francisco

Those wishing to volunteer in San Francisco can register at San Francisco Baykeeper. Volunteers will be gathering at India Basin Shoreline Park. Just south of San Francisco, volunteers can register to work at more than 30 spots in San Mateo County.

Santa Barbara

Explore Ecology is registering volunteers for cleanup activities in Santa Barbara County. "If you can’t make the cleanup on the 17th, we encourage you to cleanup any time during the month of September and your cleanup data will be included as part of the Coastal Cleanup Day results!" said the organization on its website. Local volunteers are encouraged to keep an eye on the Santa Barbara County Coastal Cleanup Day page on Facebook.

Sacramento is one of the inland cities having a river cleanup on September 17. The American River Parkway Foundation is registering volunteers to work at 24 locations during the Great American River Clean-Up. Like the coastal cleanups, it will last from 9 a.m. to noon.

Other inland events planned for September 17 are the Mokelumne River Cleanup and the Great Sierra River Cleanup .