Korean modern artwork from 1897-1965 showcased at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art hosts "The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art" from September 11, 2022 to February 19, 2023. (Gunnar Klack/Wikimedia Commons)

A first-of-its-kind exposition of Korean modern art is being hosted by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) from September 11, 2022 to February 19, 2023. The exhibition, "The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art," features 130 artworks created from 1897 to 1965.

The museum said the exhibition would show how European influences in art had arrived in Korea during the years of Japanese domination and how American influences had been felt during the Korean War. The "groundbreaking show that is the first of its kind in the West" was "loosely organized chronologically, stylistically, and conceptually," the museum said.

The show would be the seventh LACMA exhibition made possible by The Hyundai Project, the Hyundai Motor Company said. The company added, "The exhibition provides new perspectives on Korean art in the modern period by weaving works from various fields, such as oil paintings, photography and sculptures, into a cultural tapestry."

The Yonhap News Agency reported that an audio guide to ten of the displayed works would be available at the museum. The guide had been recorded by RM, a member of the K-pop boy band BTS, the news service said.

Admission to the museum is $20 for adults residing in Los Angeles County and possessing valid identification. It is $25 for adults residing outside the county. There are discounts for students, seniors and others.

The museum is open on weekdays, except Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Fridays, hours are extended to 8 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, it is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The museum is located on 5905 Wilshire Boulevard.