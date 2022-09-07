Korean modern artwork from 1897-1965 showcased at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

D.J. Eaton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xh8YC_0hlu60M700
The Los Angeles County Museum of Art hosts "The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art" from September 11, 2022 to February 19, 2023.(Gunnar Klack/Wikimedia Commons)

A first-of-its-kind exposition of Korean modern art is being hosted by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) from September 11, 2022 to February 19, 2023. The exhibition, "The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art," features 130 artworks created from 1897 to 1965.

The museum said the exhibition would show how European influences in art had arrived in Korea during the years of Japanese domination and how American influences had been felt during the Korean War. The "groundbreaking show that is the first of its kind in the West" was "loosely organized chronologically, stylistically, and conceptually," the museum said.

The show would be the seventh LACMA exhibition made possible by The Hyundai Project, the Hyundai Motor Company said. The company added, "The exhibition provides new perspectives on Korean art in the modern period by weaving works from various fields, such as oil paintings, photography and sculptures, into a cultural tapestry."

The Yonhap News Agency reported that an audio guide to ten of the displayed works would be available at the museum. The guide had been recorded by RM, a member of the K-pop boy band BTS, the news service said.

Admission to the museum is $20 for adults residing in Los Angeles County and possessing valid identification. It is $25 for adults residing outside the county. There are discounts for students, seniors and others.

The museum is open on weekdays, except Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Fridays, hours are extended to 8 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, it is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The museum is located on 5905 Wilshire Boulevard.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# museums# Korean culture

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer and English teacher

California State
14 followers

More from D.J. Eaton

Oakland, CA

Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of California

The public image of Angela Davis is the subject of an exhibition at the Oakland Museum of California from October 7, 2022 to June 11, 2023.(Library of Congress/Unsplash) Political activist Angela Davis and the creation of her public image are the subject of an exhibition at the Oakland Museum of California. "Angela Davis – Seize the Day" opens on October 7 and runs until June 11, 2023.

Read full story
California State

Dark Sky Festival to be held at California's Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks on September 24

The festival is organized by the Sequoia Parks Conservancy.(Vincent Chin/Unsplash) A Dark Sky Festival will be held at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in California on September 24. Admission is free. The two neighboring parks are located east of Fresno.

Read full story
California State

Volunteers sought for California Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17

California Coastal Cleanup Day is September 17.(Joel Mott/Unsplash) The California Coastal Commission is encouraging volunteers to participate in the state's Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17. Most of the locally organized activities will take place between 9:00 a.m. and noon.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police to offer $50 gift cards for unwanted firearms at gun buyback on October 22

People turning in a gun must have it locked in the trunk of their car. They must stay in the car. No walk ups are allowed.(Jay Rembert/Unsplash) The Sacramento Police Department will give a $50 gift card to anyone turning in a functional firearm during a two-hour gun buyback on Saturday, October 22. The event is set to run from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Read full story
12 comments
Honeoye Falls, NY

From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New York

Bleak House Books, one of Hong Kong’s few independent English-language bookstores, closed in October 2021.(Airam Dato-on/Unsplash) Less than a year after closing an independent English-language bookstore in Hong Kong, one of the American owners says the store is about to be reopened in the Western New York village of Honeoye Falls.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to life

San Francisco's Contemporary Jewish Museum is hosting "Oz is for Oznowicz: A Puppet Family's History" until November 27, 2022.(Public domain photo by Bernard Spragg. NZ/Flickr)

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy