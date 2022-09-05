Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police to offer $50 gift cards for unwanted firearms at gun buyback on October 22

D.J. Eaton

People turning in a gun must have it locked in the trunk of their car. They must stay in the car. No walk ups are allowed.(Jay Rembert/Unsplash)

The Sacramento Police Department will give a $50 gift card to anyone turning in a functional firearm during a two-hour gun buyback on Saturday, October 22. The event is set to run from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

The weapons will be accepted at the Public Safety Center, 5770 Freeport Boulevard, on a no-questions-asked basis and participants will not need to identify themselves. There are, however, strict rules to follow when turning in guns, as the Sacramento Public Information officer has explained.
  • The guns must be unloaded. No ammunition whatsoever is permitted at the event.
  • People turning in a gun must do so in a car. They must stay in the car. (No walk ups will be permitted.)
  • The gun must be locked in the trunk of the car.
  • Participants must follow all directions from the police.

The police plan to give one gift card for each weapon, but the supply of cards is limited and subject to availability. The police also reserve the right to limit the number of cards any one person can get, no matter how many guns that person turns in.

The event is being sponsored by Kaiser Permanente. A similar event was held earlier this year, when a $50 gas gift card was given for each firearm. As NPR reported, that May 21 event had originally been scheduled to last five hours, but the police ran out of gift cards during the first hour. The next day, the Sacramento police said on Facebook that 134 guns had been turned during the event, with people leaving off weapons after the supply of cards had been exhausted.

