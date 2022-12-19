The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So Much

Miss Myra's Pit Bar-B-Q is a beloved BBQ joint located in Vestavia, Alabama. This family-owned restaurant has been a staple in the community for over 40 years, serving up mouthwatering BBQ dishes that have gained a loyal following.

Miss Myra’s Pit Bar-B-Q Photo by Road Food

The menu at Miss Myra's is filled with classic BBQ favorites, including pulled pork, beef brisket, and smoked chicken. But what truly sets Miss Myra's apart is their signature BBQ sauce, a secret family recipe that has been passed down through the generations. This tangy, slightly sweet sauce is the perfect complement to any of the meats on the menu, and has become a fan favorite.

In addition to their BBQ offerings, Miss Myra's also serves up a variety of sides and desserts to round out your meal. Options include creamy coleslaw, baked beans, and their famous BBQ baked potatoes, which are stuffed with pulled pork, cheese, and green onions. For dessert, you can indulge in a slice of Miss Myra's famous pecan pie or a creamy banana pudding.

One of the things that makes Miss Myra's such a beloved spot is the welcoming atmosphere. The restaurant is decorated with old-school BBQ memorabilia and has a laid-back, friendly vibe. The staff is always friendly and happy to chat with customers, making it a great place to relax and enjoy a meal with friends and family.

Photo by Tripadvisor

If you're in the Vestavia area and looking for some delicious BBQ, be sure to check out Miss Myra's Pit Bar-B-Q. With their mouthwatering meats and signature BBQ sauce, it's no wonder they've been a community favorite for over 40 years.