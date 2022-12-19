Casper, WY

You Must Taste The Smoked Prime Rib At This Unique Craft Brewpub In Wyoming

Ale Works Smoke Prime Rib in Casper, Wyoming is a beloved dining destination known for its delicious prime rib. Located in the heart of downtown, this cozy restaurant has been serving up perfectly cooked prime rib to locals and tourists alike for years.

The prime rib at Ale Works Smoke is cooked to perfection, with a juicy, tender texture and a rich, savory flavor. The meat is slow-roasted for hours, allowing the flavors to fully develop and infuse into the meat. The prime rib is served with a variety of sides, including creamy horseradish sauce, roasted vegetables, and a choice of potato. The horseradish sauce adds a bit of tang and spice to the dish, while the vegetables add a bit of crunch and freshness. The potato is cooked to perfection, with a creamy texture and a hint of buttery flavor.

In addition to the prime rib, Ale Works Smoke also serves up a variety of other dishes, including burgers, sandwiches, and more. The restaurant has a full bar, serving up a wide selection of beers, wines, and cocktails. The outdoor patio is the perfect spot to sit and enjoy a drink on a warm summer evening. The staff at Ale Works Smoke are friendly and welcoming, always eager to chat with customers and make sure everyone has a great dining experience.

Overall, Ale Works Smoke Prime Rib in Casper is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for delicious prime rib and other dishes in Wyoming. The cozy atmosphere and friendly staff only add to the dining experience. Whether you're a local or just passing through, be sure to stop by and try the delicious prime rib at this popular restaurant. You won't be disappointed.

