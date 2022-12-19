The Best Tacos You’ll Ever Try Are Waiting For You At This Cheerful Cantina In Wyoming

Las Margaritas Restaurant in Wyoming is a beloved dining destination known for its delicious tacos. Located in the heart of downtown, this authentic Mexican restaurant has been serving up a variety of delicious tacos to locals and tourists alike for years.

Tacos Photo by Filipp Romanovski/Unsplash on Unsplash

One of the standout tacos at Las Margaritas is the carne asada taco, made with marinated grilled steak and topped with onions, cilantro, and a spicy salsa. The steak is cooked to perfection, with a smoky flavor that pairs perfectly with the tangy salsa. The taco is served on a warm corn tortilla, which adds a bit of texture and flavor to the dish.

For a lighter option, the fish taco is a popular choice at Las Margaritas. The taco features grilled or fried fish, depending on your preference, and is topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and a creamy sauce. The fish is perfectly cooked, with a flaky texture and a slight hint of sweetness. The cabbage and pico de gallo add a bit of crunch and freshness to the taco, while the creamy sauce ties everything together.

Vegetarians will love the veggie taco at Las Margaritas, filled with a variety of roasted vegetables and topped with avocado and a tangy vinaigrette. The vegetables are roasted to perfection, with a slightly caramelized flavor that pairs beautifully with the creamy avocado and vinaigrette. The taco is served on a warm flour tortilla, which adds a bit of softness and richness to the dish.

Photo by Filipp Romanovski/Unsplash on Unsplash

In addition to these tasty tacos, Las Margaritas also serves up a variety of other Mexican favorites, including burritos, enchiladas, and more. The restaurant also has a full bar, serving up a wide selection of margaritas, beer, and other cocktails. The signature margarita at Las Margaritas is a must-try, made with fresh squeezed lime juice and a special blend of tequilas. The outdoor patio at the restaurant is the perfect spot to sit and enjoy a refreshing margarita on a warm summer evening.

Overall, Las Margaritas Restaurant is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for delicious tacos and other Mexican fare in Wyoming. The friendly and welcoming atmosphere at the restaurant only adds to the dining experience. Whether you're a local or just passing through, be sure to stop by and try some of the delicious tacos at this popular restaurant.