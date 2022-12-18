Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle Noel

Castle Noel is a Christmas-themed attraction located in Medina, Ohio. The attraction features a collection of movie-themed Christmas displays and exhibits, including replicas of sets from popular holiday films such as "Elf," "A Christmas Carol," and "The Grinch." Visitors can walk through the displays and see the sets, props, and costumes from these movies, as well as other holiday-themed exhibits.

In addition to the displays, Castle Noel also offers a variety of other Christmas-themed activities, such as visits with Santa Claus, holiday-themed gift shops, and seasonal food and drink options. The attraction is open seasonally, typically from November through January, and may offer special events and activities during the holiday season.

Castle Noel is a popular destination for families and holiday enthusiasts, offering a unique and immersive experience that brings the magic of the season to life. It is located at 260 S Court St, Medina, OH 44256 and is easily accessible by car or public transportation. The attraction is located in the downtown area of Medina, in close proximity to other local shops and restaurants. There is ample parking available in the surrounding area.

The attraction was founded by Mark Klaus, a former Hollywood set designer and collector of Christmas movie memorabilia. The displays at Castle Noel were created using original sets, costumes, and props from holiday films, as well as replicas created by Klaus and his team. In addition to the displays, Castle Noel also features a museum of Christmas movie memorabilia, including rare and hard-to-find items from a variety of holiday films.

Castle Noel is a unique and festive destination that brings the magic of the holiday season to life. Whether you're a fan of holiday films or simply looking for a fun and festive outing, Castle Noel is a must-see destination in Medina, Oh