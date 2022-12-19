5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your Family

Roasted chicken Photo by Ansu A/Unsplash on Unsplash

Christmas Eve is a time for celebration and feasting with loved ones. If you're spending the holiday in Washington state, you'll have access to a wide variety of delicious foods and drinks to enjoy. From traditional dishes to unique local specialties, there's something for everyone to enjoy on Christmas Eve in Washington.

Roasted Turkey: Roasted turkey is a classic Christmas Eve dish, and it's a staple on many tables in Washington. Whether you prefer a traditional roast turkey with stuffing and gravy or a more creative twist on the classic, you can find plenty of delicious options in Washington. Ham: Another popular choice for Christmas Eve dinner is ham. Whether you prefer a juicy glazed ham or a more savory smoked variety, you'll find plenty of options in Washington. Prime Rib: If you're looking for something a little more indulgent, prime rib is a delicious choice for Christmas Eve. Slow-roasted to perfection and served with creamy horseradish sauce, it's a decadent and satisfying option. Oysters: Washington is known for its delicious seafood, and oysters are a particularly popular choice for Christmas Eve. Whether you prefer them raw on the half shell, baked with cheese and herbs, or fried and served with a tangy sauce, you'll find plenty of delicious oyster options in Washington. Eggnog: No Christmas Eve celebration is complete without a mug of creamy, spiced eggnog. Whether you prefer a traditional recipe or a more modern twist, you'll find plenty of delicious eggnog options in Washington.

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash on Unsplash

Conclusion: No matter what you're in the mood for, you'll find plenty of delicious options for Christmas Eve in Washington. From classic dishes like roast turkey and ham to local specialties like oysters and eggnog, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So gather your loved ones and celebrate the holiday with a feast to remember.