5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re Standard

Tamales are a staple of Mexican cuisine and are a popular choice for holiday celebrations in Texas. If you're looking for delicious tamales in the Lone Star State, here are five tamales stores that you should consider visiting:
- Tamale Factory: Located in Houston, this family-owned store has been making tamales for over 50 years. They offer a variety of fillings, including beef, chicken, pork, and vegetables, as well as sweet tamales made with fruit and nuts.
- Tamale House: This Austin-based tamales store has been serving up delicious tamales for over 25 years. They offer a wide range of fillings, including traditional options like pork and chicken as well as more unique choices like shrimp and avocado.
- Tamale Queen: With locations in both Austin and San Antonio, Tamale Queen is a popular choice for tamales in Texas. They offer a variety of fillings, including classic options like pork and chicken as well as vegetarian options like black bean and cheese.
- The Tamale Company: This Dallas-based tamales store offers a wide range of fillings, including traditional choices like pork and chicken as well as more unique options like jalapeno and cheese and spinach and mushroom.
- Mazzio's Tamales: With locations throughout Texas, Mazzio's is a popular choice for tamales. They offer a variety of fillings, including pork, chicken, beef, and vegetarian options.
Conclusion: Tamales are a delicious and festive choice for holiday celebrations in Texas. These five tamales stores offer a wide range of fillings and are sure to have something to satisfy everyone's taste buds.
