Christmas Eve Events In Colorado You Can Attend With Your Family

Colorado is a beautiful state with a rich holiday tradition, and there are many events and activities to enjoy on Christmas Eve. If you're planning a trip to Colorado this holiday season, consider adding some of these festive events to your itinerary.

Christmas Events Photo by Roberto Nickson/Unsplash on Unsplash

Christmas Eve Events In Colorado:

Denver Christmas Eve Parade: This annual parade takes place in downtown Denver and features floats, marching bands, and holiday-themed performances. It's a festive way to kick off the holiday season. Caroling at the Capitol: This popular event takes place on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol Building in Denver. Groups of carolers sing holiday classics while the crowd gathers to sing along. Aspen's Annual Torchlight Parade: This festive event takes place in Aspen on Christmas Eve and features skiers and snowboarders dressed in holiday costumes, carrying torches as they make their way down the mountain. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: Many churches in Colorado offer special Christmas Eve candlelight services, where attendees can sing carols, hear holiday readings, and participate in a candlelighting ceremony. Christmas Eve Ice Skating: Many cities in Colorado have outdoor ice skating rinks that are open on Christmas Eve, making it the perfect activity for families to enjoy together.

Photo by Roberto Nickson on Unsplash

Conclusion: Overall, Colorado offers a wide variety of events and activities to celebrate Christmas Eve. From parades and caroling to candlelight services and ice skating, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're a Colorado resident or just visiting for the holidays, make sure to experience some of these festive events and create lasting memories with your loved ones.