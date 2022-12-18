Christmas Eve Events In Colorado You Can Attend With Your Family

Colorado is a beautiful state with a rich holiday tradition, and there are many events and activities to enjoy on Christmas Eve. If you're planning a trip to Colorado this holiday season, consider adding some of these festive events to your itinerary.
Christmas Eve Events In Colorado:
- Denver Christmas Eve Parade: This annual parade takes place in downtown Denver and features floats, marching bands, and holiday-themed performances. It's a festive way to kick off the holiday season.
- Caroling at the Capitol: This popular event takes place on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol Building in Denver. Groups of carolers sing holiday classics while the crowd gathers to sing along.
- Aspen's Annual Torchlight Parade: This festive event takes place in Aspen on Christmas Eve and features skiers and snowboarders dressed in holiday costumes, carrying torches as they make their way down the mountain.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: Many churches in Colorado offer special Christmas Eve candlelight services, where attendees can sing carols, hear holiday readings, and participate in a candlelighting ceremony.
- Christmas Eve Ice Skating: Many cities in Colorado have outdoor ice skating rinks that are open on Christmas Eve, making it the perfect activity for families to enjoy together.
Conclusion: Overall, Colorado offers a wide variety of events and activities to celebrate Christmas Eve. From parades and caroling to candlelight services and ice skating, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're a Colorado resident or just visiting for the holidays, make sure to experience some of these festive events and create lasting memories with your loved ones.
