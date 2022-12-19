Christmas Eve Delicacies In Houston You Should Try This Holiday Season

Houston, the largest city in the state of Texas, is a vibrant and diverse city with a rich food culture. On Christmas Eve, many Houstonians enjoy celebrating with traditional holiday dishes and delicacies. Here are some Christmas Eve delicacies that you should try while visiting Houston:
- Tamales: A staple of Mexican cuisine, tamales are a popular choice for Christmas Eve celebrations in Houston. These savory or sweet cornmeal dumplings are filled with a variety of fillings, such as pork, chicken, or beans, and then steamed in corn husks.
- Eggnog: This rich and creamy holiday beverage is made with milk, cream, sugar, and spices, and often spiked with rum, brandy, or whiskey. It's a classic Christmas Eve drink that's sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
- Fruitcake: This dense and fruity cake is a holiday tradition for many families. It's made with dried fruit, nuts, and spices, and often soaked in rum or brandy for added flavor.
- Roast beef: For a more traditional Christmas Eve dinner, many Houstonians opt for a hearty roast beef. This succulent cut of meat is usually served with roast potatoes, vegetables, and gravy.
- Kringle: This Scandinavian pastry is a favorite Christmas Eve treat in Houston. It's a large, ring-shaped pastry made with layers of buttery, flaky dough and filled with fruit, nuts, or cheese.
In conclusion, Houston offers a wide variety of delicious Christmas Eve delicacies to enjoy. Whether you prefer sweet treats like tamales and fruitcake, or savory dishes like roast beef and kringle, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
