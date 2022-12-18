4 Great Pizza Places In Florida You Can Visits In This Christmas Season

Florida is home to a variety of excellent pizzerias that offer everything from authentic Italian-style pizzas to customizable options and gourmet pies. Here are four great pizza places in Florida that are worth checking out:
- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza: With locations throughout Florida, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza is a popular choice for high-quality, authentic Italian-style pizzas. The pizzas are cooked in a coal-fired oven, which gives them a unique flavor and crispy crust. In addition to pizzas, the menu also includes a variety of salads, sandwiches, and other Italian dishes.
- The Pizza Press: This chain of pizzerias has locations throughout Florida and is known for its customizable pizzas and craft beer selection. The atmosphere is fun and casual, and customers can choose from a variety of toppings to create their own pizzas or opt for one of the signature options.
- Pizzeria Mozza: Founded by celebrity chef Nancy Silverton, Pizzeria Mozza is a high-end pizzeria with locations in Miami Beach and Los Angeles. The pizzas are made with high-quality ingredients and are cooked in a wood-fired oven, giving them a unique flavor and texture. The menu also includes a variety of antipasti, salads, and desserts.
- Mellow Mushroom: This chain of pizzerias has several locations throughout Florida and is known for its unique, hand-tossed pizzas and fun, laid-back atmosphere. The menu includes a variety of pizza options, as well as salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. Mellow Mushroom is a popular choice for families and groups of friends looking for a casual and enjoyable dining experience.
These are four great pizza places in Florida that are sure to satisfy any pizza craving. Whether you prefer a high-end, gourmet pizza or a more casual and customizable option, there is a pizzeria in Florida that will suit your preferences.
