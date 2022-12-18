Five Great Places In New York To Get Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate Photo by Jonny Caspari/Unsplash on Unsplash

Hot chocolate is a type of chocolate-flavored drink that is made by mixing chocolate with hot milk or water. It is often served as a warm, comforting beverage, especially during the colder months. Many people enjoy adding additional flavors or toppings to their hot chocolate, such as marshmallows, whipped cream, or cinnamon. It is also common to find hot chocolate in a variety of flavors, such as mint, spicy chili, or salted caramel. Here are five great hot chocolate places in New York that are known for their delicious and indulgent hot chocolate:

City Bakery: Located in the Flatiron District of Manhattan, City Bakery is a popular spot for hot chocolate lovers. Their hot chocolate is made with Valrhona chocolate and served with a giant, homemade marshmallow. Jacques Torres Chocolate: With multiple locations throughout the city, Jacques Torres Chocolate is a must-visit destination for chocolate lovers. Their hot chocolate is made with single origin chocolate and is available in a variety of flavors, including classic, spicy, and peppermint. Max Brenner: This international chain of chocolate restaurants has a location in Union Square, where they serve a variety of hot chocolate flavors, including classic, white chocolate, and peanut butter. Serendipity 3: This iconic New York City dessert spot is known for its over-the-top, indulgent treats, including their famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. The Chocolate Room: With locations in Brooklyn and Park Slope, The Chocolate Room is a go-to spot for rich, creamy hot chocolate. They offer a variety of flavors, including classic, mint, and mocha, as well as a variety of toppings to choose from.

These are just a few of the many great hot chocolate places in New York, and there are surely many other delicious options to be found throughout the city.