Our Health, the Most Profitable Commodity - Personal Opinion

Painkiller Photo by - image by the author

I read many times how the pharmaceutical industry is robbing us blind. Though it may be true, you don’t have second thoughts when filling a prescription or buying over the counter because you need your medication. Therefore, you fall into the trap of something of importance to you, since it involves your health. I have been through my fair share of pharmaceutical traps, and I would like to share a couple of them with you.

Many of us—if not all — grab our new prescription and do not check how many ounces are in the bottle or count the pills. We need it, right? So why bother? What we don’t realize is that the look or size of the medication’s container can be very deceiving. We trust our doctors; they know what they are doing.

Therefore, it was a straightforward decision to purchase the topical cream my physician recommended. The physician can only dispense it and the cost is $47. I didn’t mind paying it if it will take the pain away. Though I use it only once daily, it did not last long. But I figured I could take the pump off and scoop out what was left of it. I thought that once the pump was off, I could insert my finger and scrape what was left of it on the bottom and sides. Boy, was I mistaken.

The pump is almost impossible to pull out. It was much worse to tear what was underneath the cover to expose the cream. When I could finally get to the nitty gritty, it shocked me to see what was inside. There was an even smaller bottle—well, it’s not a bottle, it is more like a spray cap. It is so small that not even my pinky can fit inside. There goes my idea of scraping the bottle clean. The only thing that fits in that tiny cap was a cotton swab and there was nothing to swab out!

This scenario reminded me of a trip I took to Spain in 2019. We stopped at a local pharmacy for some acetaminophen. Expecting to pay US prices for a box of 24, we were ready to use our debit/credit card since we had very few euros with us. The pharmacists stopped us and said they can only accept euros.

“Okay, so how much is it?” We asked.

“It’s .89 centime," the pharmacist responded.

My husband was in shock and responded, “are you sure?”

In the U.S., 89 centime is was only 86 cents at that time. Eighty-six cents, so why do we pay over $5 for a box of acetaminophen in the USA? Is our health not important enough to consider a simple painkiller a necessity?

The pharmaceutical industry has taken over our health and not in a good way. Between the pharmaceutical industry and the health insurance companies, we are just pawns on a chessboard. Most likely, the physician whom I got the topical cream from is unaware of what lies inside that bottle. I think I will take the empty bottle with me to my next appointment just for giggles. Do you have any similar stories to share?