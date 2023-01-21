Awakened by a Spirit who Saved my Son’s Life

WARNING: Before you read this, please note I am a Spiritualist who believes in the Infinite Spirit (God, Shiva, Lord, Allah, etc). Therefore, condemning my beliefs will not affect me for I love and respect everyone, and do not judge anybody.

Photo by Photo by Charles Parker

It was not a dream

Spiritual or phenomena activities have always been a part of my life. Not that I look for these phenomena to occur, they just happen. Some have left a lasting impression on my mind, and others I have forgotten about. But, there was one that I will never forget because it saved my son’s life. Here is my story.

In 1991, my husband and I, along with our three children, lived in a small town on the outskirts of the city. Our children, two boys, and a girl were three, four, and five years old. It was a Monday night, and we were all settled and asleep in our beds. Suddenly, I felt a nudge on my feet. I opened my eyes to a small figure of a young boy — about six or seven years old at the foot of our bed. He was in his underwear and a yellow T-shirt. His hair was dark and thick and almost covered his eyes. I blinked a few times, thinking it may be my oldest son, though he seemed bigger than my son. He did not speak to me, but in my mind, I heard “Danny.” I sat up on my bed, blinked a couple more times, and wiped my eyes, but the vision was still there and again I heard, “Danny,” and then he vanished. He did not run out of the room, he simply disappeared.

I sprung to my feet as fast as I could and ran to my son’s bedroom. My five-year-old son was fast asleep and looked nothing like the young boy that visited me. When I approached my youngest son’s bed, what I saw horrified me. My youngest son was covered in hives from head to toe and labored breathing. Trying not to panic, I picked up my child and ran to our bedroom, where I awakened my husband.

“We need to get to the ER right away. Something is wrong with Danny,” I told my husband.

We contacted our neighbor so she could stay with my two older children while we drove to the hospital.

Once in the emergency room, the nurses took him in immediately. My baby had suffered a severe allergic reaction to something, but we did not know what. When my son was stable, we spoke with the doctor. I will never forget the doctor’s words.

“Thank God you brought him in when you did. He would not have survived until the morning.”

I did not tell the doctor about the young boy’s vision who alerted me to my son’s condition. I don’t know if it was a dream, but I do not think so. It was too real to be a dream. Mother’s intuition? Then how do you explain the vision? I did not care at that point. I am just grateful that the young boy’s spirit woke me up that night. He was my son’s angel and I will never forget him.