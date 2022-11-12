The Yellow Monkey and Its Meaning

My Lucky Monkey - image by the author

My Lucky Monkey

I have a monkey that I call my lucky monkey. The monkey is yellow and has a button on its head with three special words. My monkey is fourteen years old. It came from a vending machine where you pay one dollar to grab the stuffed animal with a claw. It is not an expensive or good-quality stuffed animal. In fact, I could not tell it was a monkey until I read it on the label. My husband knew it was a monkey. Regardless, it is special to me, and I will tell you why.

Lucky Numbers and Monkey

When my son, Richie, was alive, he constantly kept saying that he was going to win the lottery because he had the lucky numbers in his head. One evening, we sat together as a family to eat dinner at the table. The TV was on the news channel, and they were commenting on the lottery jackpot winner. Out of nowhere, Richie mistakenly said, “I’m going to win the lottery because I have the lucky monkey in my head.” He was so serious when he said it. We realized he did not notice what he said, and we burst out laughing. It was hilarious. From that day on, every time Richie mentioned winning the lottery, we mocked him by saying, “…because you have the lucky monkey in your head?” Though he did not appreciate the mocking, he laughed with us, anyway. Richie passed away and never won the lottery.

My Husband’s Determination Paid Off

On Saturday, May 10, 2008, about a year and a half after Richie’s death, my husband was working the night shift at a local restaurant that had the claw vending machine. According to my husband and his co-worker’s account, my husband saw the yellow monkey trapped underneath a few stuffed animals. My husband claimed it caught his eye, and he could not stop thinking about it. When business slowed down that evening, he approached the machine and placed his dollar. He was determined to grab the yellow monkey. His coworkers told him it was not possible because the monkey was trapped too far down and trapped underneath all the other stuffed animals. My husband insisted he was going to grab it, so his coworkers placed a bet that he would not. My husband’s focus was entirely on grabbing that yellow monkey. It took a few more dollars, but right before his time was up, he grabbed it.

The Meaning of My Lucky Monkey

Why is the monkey so important to me? That Saturday night was the day before Mother’s Day. I was still heavily grieving the death of my son. When my husband arrived the next morning (Mother’s Day) from work and gave me the monkey, it made my day. You see, the three special words on the button on top of his head read, “World’s Greatest Mom.” My husband was lucky to have grabbed the monkey from where it was located. I felt as if it were a gift from my son in heaven. He passed on his luck to his dad and sent me his lucky monkey. For that reason, the yellow monkey will always hold a special place in my heart. I feel that our loved ones always find an opportunity to let us know they are always with us in spirit. To this day, my yellow monkey sits on our bed with its button on his head. For as long as I live, I will keep it, because it is my lucky monkey… though I have not won the lottery yet.