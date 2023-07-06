Homeless feel abandoned ! Living in the shadows.

Homeless eating food provided by Nancy Bailey Photo by Nancy Bailey

Washington DC- As President Biden's White House provide millions of dollars in aide for Ukrainian refugees in housing and other assistance many of American's homeless and near homeless feel forgotten in desperate times.

In 2023, the Nations Capital and surround regions saw an 18% increase in homeless people experiencing the nightmare of not having a home, according to axios.com.

In economic rich Loudon County, a suburb of the District of Columbia an astounding increase of unhoused person ballooned 122% to 220 individuals.

"The City Council here in Richmond VA has responded to their homeless crisis by declaring a housing emergency, however nothing more than conversation is being done to help these people", said Nancy Bailey, an advocate for the homeless. She went on to say, " I am out here every night feeding people, have even taken a part time job to pay for motel rooms in the worse situations. Churches are doing what they can with the little they have."

" Right here in this city we have a man who was discharged from the hospital after major surgery with serious health problems right to the streets", Harry Boyd said. "Social workers said they were unable to provide any assistance could provide a list of helping agencies."

The National Alliance to End Homelessness reported 21% of homeless people reported serious illnesses, with many of these health issues directly related to sleeping in abandoned housing and on benches.

" We are extremely worried about this man being homeless with such serious health conditions. My family and i have done what we can and will continue to bring food and water to him, however he need more than we have right now", Baily said. " I am begging people to please support the gofundme (donate here https://gofund.me/b138cc61) to get this man off the streets. His life may well depend on it, she went on to say.

We urge you to call the mayors office to voice your support of the city addressing this very serious crisis in your city wherever that may be, said Khalid Rashad.

Please like and follow us on NEWSBREAK.