Family living in bus station asked to leave.

Richmond VA- A man and his family who turned to a bus station for shelter have been asked to move on, according to James Collins. "Security told us this morning we had to go", Collins said.

A family of three had taken up a bench just inside the entrance to the Richmond Bus station as temporary housing. "We were asked to leave because customers were complaining", said James Collins. It was embarrassing, but it was a place for my lady and child to be someplace warm", he went on to say.

As reported in a previous article by DC HotNews, James Collins and his family were evicted from their home after he lost his job as a result of not reporting a past felony conviction to his employer. He said he had been with the company for almost eight years and his felony conviction was discovered in a routine background check when he was promoted.

"People say, go get a job, stop being lazy", Collins said. " I worked every day on the same job for eight years. With the felony getting a job is a challenge", Collins said. The other problem is not being able to bathe, not having a phone number, or fresh clothes", he said.

Collins said he has attempted to get into shelters only to find them at capacity.

According to the Richmond Times, the drop in temperatures coupled with the increase in the number of unhoused persons in the area has created an increase in demand for limited shelter beds.

Man and family who was living in the bus station Photo by El-Amin Communications (2022)

"Turning to the family has not been an option for us because they do not want to deal with our child" Collins said. He went on to explain his son suffers from mental issues that cause him to act out.

"We do not want to beg, but we do need some help", Collins said. " The big problem I have is not having a stable place to live. We slept outside last night as cold as it was", Collins went on to say.

A gofundme account has been set up https://gofund.me/cd7719fd for the benefit of this family.

"If we could get a stable place to live, I would be able to get back on the right track", Collins said.

"We thank God for this guy writing about us", Collins said. Thank you for the food and blankets and thank God for you man", Collins said.

Thank you for reading, if you enjoyed this article, please like and follow. you may contact me at dchotnews@outlook.com